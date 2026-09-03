Three Dead, Including Suspect, in Downtown U.S. Apartment Shooting; Two Police Officers Wounded by Gunfire

The scene in Minneapolis where the shooting occurred. AP Yonhap News

[Sportschosun Jang Jong-ho, reporter] A shooting at a high-rise apartment building in downtown Minneapolis, State of Minnesota, left three people dead, including the suspect, and several others injured. Two police officers who responded to the scene were also wounded by gunfire.

According to U.S. media outlets, including ABC News, police received a report at around 4:30 p.m. local time on the 2nd that gunshots had been heard at the Loring Towers apartment building in downtown Minneapolis.

Responding officers found shooting victims in the building’s lobby and then confirmed that additional gunshots were coming from an upper floor. Police moved upward through the high-rise, following the sound of gunfire. The floor was reportedly filled with an unidentified haze thick enough to significantly obstruct visibility.

Police determined that a total of seven people were affected by the shooting. One died at the scene, while another died after being taken to a hospital. Police later announced that the suspected shooter had also died.

Two of the officers who responded to the scene were also wounded by gunfire. One officer was shot in the leg, while another was shot twice in the abdomen and underwent surgery.

Another officer was injured by a cause unrelated to the shooting and received medical treatment. In addition, four officers reportedly complained of unusual symptoms after being exposed to an unidentified airborne substance at the scene. Two police vehicles responding to the shooting also crashed, injuring officers and causing further casualties during the emergency response.

Witnesses said they heard multiple gunshots inside the building. One witness said they saw a man they knew as a resident of the building carrying a firearm and that he fled the scene as the gunfire continued.

FOX 9 Minneapolis–St. Paul reported that the suspect had been undergoing eviction proceedings at the apartment before the shooting occurred. According to the report, eviction proceedings were already underway over allegations that the suspect had previously displayed a firearm inside the building or made threatening remarks to other residents. Police, however, have not disclosed the exact motive for the shooting or whether these past actions were directly related to the incident.

Police are currently investigating the exact circumstances of the shooting, the cause of the suspect’s death and the motive behind the attack.

Jang Jong-ho, reporter bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.