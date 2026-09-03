"I didn't have my passport..." Women's basketball star misses World Cup for bizarre reason

Li Yueru, a star player for China's women's national basketball team. Photo credit: FIBA

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] Li Yueru, 27, a key player for China's women's national basketball team, will miss the 2026 International Basketball Federation (FIBA) Women's Basketball World Cup after losing her passport, just two days before the tournament begins.

According to local media outlets, including Xinhua News Agency, the Chinese national basketball team announced its final 12-player roster for the 2026 FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup through its official Weibo account and said Li Yueru was not included.

The team explained, "Due to unforeseen circumstances, Li Yueru will unfortunately be unable to participate in this tournament."

According to the team, Li Yueru's passport was accidentally lost while being mailed from the United States. The team worked with several agencies to locate it and considered various alternatives, but the passport was not found by the tournament registration deadline.

As a result, Li Yueru, who plays in the United States, was unable to join the national team in Germany.

Li Yueru also expressed her disappointment on social media. She said she was deeply sorry that she could not play alongside her teammates and cheered on the team, saying that even though she could not be there in person, her heart would be with the national team.

Li Yueru has played an important role for China's women's national basketball team. Born in 1999, she was selected by the Atlanta Dream in the 2019 Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) draft and currently plays for the WNBA's Dallas Wings.

She was particularly influential as a key player for China at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. According to FIBA records, she averaged 17.7 points and 11 rebounds per game across three appearances.

Meanwhile, China's final roster includes Chen Mingling, Chen Yujie, Han Xu, Jia Saqi, Li Yuan, Luo Xinyu, Sun Yu, Tang Ziting, Wang Siyu, Yang Shuyu, Zhang Manman, and Zhang Ziwei.

The 2026 FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup will be held in Berlin, Germany, from September 4 to 13. A total of 16 countries will compete in four groups, with the winner of each group advancing directly to the quarterfinals. The second- and third-place teams will play separate qualification games for the quarterfinals.

Jang Jong-ho, reporter bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.