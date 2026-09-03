'Frieze Seoul 2026' Headline Partner Shinsegae Group to Present Special Exhibition and Classical Concert at Starfield Library in Starfield COEX Mall

◇View of Starfield Library in Starfield COEX Mall. Photo courtesy of Shinsegae Group

Shinsegae Group, the headline partner of 'Frieze Seoul 2026,' will present a special exhibition and classical concert at Starfield Library in Starfield COEX Mall from the 3rd to the 6th.

As Frieze Seoul's headline partner for five years starting this year, Shinsegae Group is supporting the successful operation of the global art fair while enriching its artistic experience through the Shinsegae Lounge and special exhibitions.

◇Koo Bohnchang's 'Vessel (RH 03 BW) 2014,' on special display at Starfield Library in Starfield COEX Mall to commemorate 'Frieze Seoul 2026.' Photo courtesy of Shinsegae Group

First, works by Koo Bohnchang, one of Korea's leading contemporary photographers, will be on display at Starfield Library through the 6th. A key work from his signature 'Moon jar' series will be presented in an extra-large format, while more than 10 other works will be installed in the form of a large folding screen. The spatial design was overseen by architect Yoo Ihwa, the daughter of world-renowned architect Itami Jun, whose architectural philosophy she continues. Images of the works were rendered on translucent fabric panels that softly transmit light, allowing them to blend naturally into the entire Starfield Library space. Soft lighting from behind the works will embody the exhibition's concept, 'Lucent Resonance,' and convey more deeply the serene beauty of white porcelain and the aesthetics of empty space.

At 7 p.m. on the 3rd, violinist Daniel Lozakovich, who has attracted attention on the international classical music stage, will give a special performance.

Daniel Lozakovich is a violinist who drew attention after signing an exclusive contract with the world-renowned classical label Deutsche Grammophon at the age of 15. Pianist Park Jae-hong, who has performed on stages around the world since winning the 2021 Ferruccio Busoni International Piano Competition, will join him for the concert, presenting a polished ensemble. The program will feature Johannes Brahms' 'Violin Sonata No. 2 in A major, Op. 100,' Edvard Hagerup Grieg's 'Violin Sonata No. 3 in C minor, Op. 45,' and Fritz Kreisler's 'Prelude and Allegro.'

A Shinsegae Group representative said, "We organized this special exhibition and concert so that more customers can experience world-class culture and the arts at closer range through Frieze Seoul. Shinsegae Group will continue to expand cultural and artistic experiences in everyday life through diverse content and spaces that connect culture and the arts with customers."

◇Shinsegae Lounge at 'Frieze Seoul 2026.' Photo courtesy of Shinsegae Group

Meanwhile, the Shinsegae Lounge, a special space created by Shinsegae Group to bring 'art experiences into everyday life' and open through the 5th, is hosting 'L’Immensité du Quotidien: The Monumental Everyday,' a special exhibition offering an in-depth introduction to the artistic world of French artist Paul Cox.

Kim So-hyung Reporter compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.