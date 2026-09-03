POLHAM Unveils 2026 Fall/Winter ‘JUST DENIM’ Collection with Song Kang and Jang Gyu-ri

Photo courtesy of POLHAM

Casual brand POLHAM, operated by Easyon Fashion and led by CEO Park Hee-chan, has unveiled its 2026 Fall/Winter ‘JUST DENIM’ collection with actors Song Kang and Jang Gyu-ri.

‘JUST DENIM’ conveys the idea of removing the unnecessary and focusing on the essential elements of denim. Rather than relying on flashy embellishments or excessive details, the collection focuses on what matters in creating a pair of denim pieces that naturally become part of one’s everyday wardrobe. POLHAM defines these standards as the ‘3Fs’: FABRIC, FINISHING, and FIT. They encompass durable, satisfying materials; refined natural washes that preserve an effortless mood; and trendy silhouettes.

In the accompanying editorial, Song Kang and Jang Gyu-ri interpreted the message of ‘JUST DENIM’ through their distinct styles. Song Kang paired deep indigo wide-leg denim pants with a check shirt and denim work jacket, creating a classic yet powerful look. Jang Gyu-ri added a check shirt to relaxed super-wide denim pants, presenting a natural silhouette with a contemporary feel. By stripping away excessive styling and allowing the denim’s color and silhouette to stand out, they intuitively expressed the authentic appeal pursued by ‘JUST DENIM.’

A POLHAM representative said, “‘JUST DENIM’ is not so much about introducing new denim as it is about presenting the denim POLHAM has long done well in a contemporary way,” adding, “By staying true to the fundamentals of fabric, finishing, and fit, we have made it easy for anyone to choose and enjoy denim that suits them.”

Through the ‘JUST DENIM’ campaign, POLHAM plans to reinterpret its denim legacy through a 2026 lens and present a diverse collection that anyone can comfortably enjoy in line with their personal style.

Reporter Jeon Sang-hee nowater@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.