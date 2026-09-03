"Liposuction Waste and Discarded Blood Dumped into Toilets"...25 Plastic Surgery and Dermatology Clinics Caught Violating Waste Disposal Rules

[Sportschosun Reporter Jong-ho Jang] Twenty-five plastic surgery and dermatology clinics were caught violating waste disposal rules, including by dumping human fat and discarded blood generated during liposuction and plastic surgery into sinks and toilets.

Seoul Metropolitan Government’s Special Judicial Police Bureau for Citizens’ Livelihood said on the 3rd that it had conducted on-site inspections and follow-up investigations at 120 facilities from January 2025 through July 2026, including 112 plastic surgery clinics and other medical facilities and eight waste collection and transport companies.

As a result, the bureau identified 36 violations at 25 plastic surgery and dermatology clinics and referred 25 individuals to prosecutors with a recommendation for indictment for violating the Waste Control Act.

In particular, two clinics were found to have illegally discharged tissue waste, including human fat and discarded blood generated during liposuction and eye and nose plastic surgery, into sinks and toilets.

The bureau identified 24 violations of storage requirements. In these cases, tissue waste was mixed with general medical waste and stored at room temperature before being outsourced for disposal as general medical waste. Medical waste subject to storage limits of 15 or 30 days was also kept for more than three to six months beyond those limits.

Ten violations involving the use of designated containers were identified. Some facilities reused containers that had already been used, while others failed to record the year, month and day when use of the designated containers began.

According to the bureau, medical waste such as blood, bodily fluids and needles must be managed separately because of the risk of secondary infections. Tissue waste, including human fat, decays rapidly at room temperature and can cause foul odors and secondary infections. It must therefore be placed in designated containers and stored in dedicated refrigerated facilities maintained at 4 degrees Celsius or below.

Violations of medical waste disposal standards are punishable under the Waste Control Act by up to two years in prison or a fine of up to 20 million won.

Seoul plans to share the violations and photographs identified during the investigation with the autonomous districts to strengthen officials’ capacity for on-site guidance and inspections, and to forward the cases to the Ministry of Climate, Energy and Environment.

The city also plans to request regulatory improvements, including education and system upgrades and revisions to penalty provisions for each type of violation.

Investigations will also continue into medical waste collection and transport companies connected to these cases to determine whether they committed related violations.

Lee Chang-seok, head of Seoul Metropolitan Government’s Special Judicial Police Bureau for Citizens’ Livelihood, said, "Because tissue waste decays rapidly at room temperature and can increase foul odors and infection risks, hospitals and clinics must strictly follow storage and disposal standards from the moment the waste is generated." He added, "We will share the results of this investigation with the autonomous districts and combine on-site education with regulatory improvements to protect citizens’ safety from medical waste."

Reporter Jong-ho Jang bellho@sportschosun.com

A case in which tissue waste was placed in a strainer and liquid components, including blood, were discharged into the sewer through a sink. Photo provided by Seoul Metropolitan Government’s Special Judicial Police

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.