Health concerns raised over Xi Jinping in China: “He appeared to be receiving support when getting off his plane”

Photo: X

[Sportschosun Reporter Jang Jong-ho] Speculation about Chinese President Xi Jinping’s health has emerged, particularly online in Taiwan, after a video showed him getting off his plane following his arrival in Kyrgyzstan.

The speculation arose because Xi was seen slowly walking down the stairs while tightly holding the hand of his wife, Peng Liyuan.

According to Taiwan’s Liberty Times and other media outlets, Xi arrived in Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan, aboard his plane on August 30 local time.

He was scheduled to attend the 2026 Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit and make a state visit to Kyrgyzstan.

Official footage released by Chinese state broadcaster China Central Television (CCTV) and other Chinese state media showed Xi and Peng arriving at the airport, shaking hands with local welcoming officials and waving.

However, a separate video showing the couple getting off their plane later circulated on social media.

The video first appeared to show Peng bumping into the doorframe as she and Xi exited the aircraft together. The two then moved toward the plane’s stairs while holding hands.

Particular attention was drawn to Xi continuing to hold Peng’s hand and walking slowly as they descended the stairs.

Some online users who saw the footage raised questions about Xi’s health, saying, “Peng Liyuan appears to be supporting Xi Jinping.”

Taiwanese media outlets also reported that posts suggesting possible health problems were spreading, citing online reactions that “Xi Jinping’s gait appears more unnatural than usual.”

The controversy was further fueled by claims that the footage released by Chinese state media differed from the video circulating online.

Some outlets claimed that the state footage showed Xi waving in front of the plane and after arriving at the airport, but that the portion showing him descending the stairs had been edited relatively briefly. Some even raised suspicions that the editing was intentional.

It is difficult to conclude that Xi has health problems based solely on the footage currently available. However, after the brief scene of him holding Peng’s hand while descending the stairs circulated, interest in the health of China’s top leader has once again grown.

Jang Jong-ho, Reporter bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.