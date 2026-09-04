"Why Did the Newly Built Bridge Tilt?" Pedestrian Suspension Bridge Tilts as Crowd Gathers on Completion Ceremony Day

Photo credit: Detik Jabar

[Sportschosun, Jang Jong-ho] A newly opened pedestrian suspension bridge tilted to one side in a frightening accident in Indonesia shortly after its completion ceremony.

Fortunately, no one died, but some people fell from the bridge and were injured.

The accident is believed to have occurred when dozens of people crossed the bridge at the same time.

According to local media outlets, including Detik Jabar, the incident occurred on August 30 local time at the Pongpet Suspension Bridge in Margacinta Village, Pangandaran Regency, West Java Province, Indonesia.

Video footage shows the bridge suddenly tilting to one side as more than 50 people, including government officials and residents, crossed it together after the completion ceremony.

Some of the people on the bridge lost their balance and fell, while others held on to the side of the bridge to keep from falling.

Several people were injured in the accident, but all of the injuries were reportedly minor.

The accident is believed to have been caused by too many people crowding onto the bridge immediately after the completion ceremony.

According to local reports, the bridge was restricted to about three people at a time.

However, residents caught up in the celebratory mood reportedly crossed the bridge together, and the limit on the number of people using it was not properly observed.

The Pongpet Suspension Bridge, where the accident occurred, is approximately 60–65 meters long. It was intended to serve as an important route connecting several villages in the area, but access was completely restricted immediately after the accident. Local authorities have currently closed the bridge for safety inspections and repair work.

Indonesian authorities emphasized that it would not be accurate to describe the incident as "the entire bridge collapsed."

The authorities explained that the bridge's main structure remained intact, but the suspension cable installed on the left came loose from the main anchor point, causing the bridge to tilt to one side. They described the incident as a structural problem resulting from the detached suspension cable.

Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.