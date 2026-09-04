"Testosterone and Vitamin D Deficiencies Raise Risk of Hip Fractures"

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[Sportschosun Jang Jong-ho] A study has found that testosterone deficiency may nearly double the risk of reduced hip bone mineral density compared with normal levels.

A research team from the Catholic University of Korea, led by Bae Woong-jin, a professor of urology at The Catholic University of Korea, Seoul St. Mary’s Hospital, as first author, and Lee Dong-seop, a professor of urology at St. Vincent’s Hospital, as corresponding author, demonstrated that testosterone and vitamin D deficiencies are key independent risk factors for reduced hip bone mineral density. The team reported that evaluating and managing both levels together is crucial to protecting bone health.

Women are widely known to face a higher risk of osteoporosis after menopause because of a sharp decline in estrogen, so prevention and management are relatively well established. Men, however, also experience a period of declining testosterone, known as male menopause, yet awareness remains very low that these hormonal changes can lead to reduced bone mineral density.

According to related research, the prevalence of osteopenia among men aged 60 and older reaches 50%, similar to the rate among women. However, only 7% of patients diagnosed with testosterone deficiency are reported to undergo an actual bone mineral density test. This highlights the serious blind spot surrounding osteoporosis in men.

To address this challenge, the research team tracked and analyzed data from 557 men aged 60 and older who underwent health checkups at The Catholic University of Korea, Seoul St. Mary’s Hospital and St. Vincent’s Hospital from January 2020 through December 2024. The researchers calculated lumbar spine and hip bone mineral density using dual-energy X-ray absorptiometry (DXA), the standard testing method, and comprehensively analyzed precisely measured blood testosterone and vitamin D levels obtained through liquid chromatography-tandem mass spectrometry (LC-MS/MS).

After adjusting for factors affecting bone mineral density, the analysis found that the determinants differed by body region. Lumbar spine density was influenced by body mass index (BMI) and testosterone, while hip density was affected by age, BMI, testosterone, and vitamin D.

Testosterone and vitamin D were each independently identified as key factors in preserving hip bone mineral density. Specifically, men with testosterone deficiency, defined as below 3.5 ng/mL, and those with insufficient vitamin D, defined as below 30 ng/mL, had approximately 1.9-fold and 1.6-fold higher risks, respectively, of reduced hip bone mineral density than men in the normal group.

The two factors not only affected the hip independently but also interacted with each other. Statistical analysis showed that changes in hip bone mineral density according to vitamin D levels were more pronounced in the testosterone-deficient group than in the normal group. This suggests that when vitamin D levels also fall in a state of testosterone deficiency, calcium absorption efficiency drops sharply, accelerating bone loss.

Unlike the spine, the hip is a vulnerable area where bone loss becomes concentrated with advancing age. A femoral fracture can require prolonged bed rest, and various complications that arise during this period may even become life-threatening. In fact, after osteoporotic fractures, men face higher mortality rates and greater economic treatment burdens than women.

Because men can also suffer serious effects on bone health during male menopause, an integrated strategy that evaluates and manages testosterone and vitamin D levels together is essential when treating men for male menopause.

Bae Woong-jin, the first author, emphasized, "For middle-aged and older men, it is important to check testosterone and vitamin D levels together and manage them proactively." He added, "Do not dismiss symptoms of male menopause, such as fatigue, reduced muscle strength, and decreased sexual function. I recommend undergoing regular hormone and bone mineral density tests through a urology specialist."

Lee Dong-seop, the corresponding author, stated, "Conditions such as hip fractures can seriously threaten the health and quality of life of older patients, so they require a multifaceted approach rather than being dismissed as simple aging." He added, "We hope the findings of this study will be used as clinical guidance that provides practical help to more patients."

The study was conducted as part of the Korean Urological Association’s research support project, titled 'Testosterone Replacement Therapy Combined with Vitamin D on Bone Metabolism Improvement in Aging Male,' with Bae serving as the principal investigator. The findings are considered significant because they provide scientific evidence for combined testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) and vitamin D treatment, thereby expanding treatment options for osteoporosis tailored to men.

Jang Jong-ho, Reporter bellho@sportschosun.com

Professor Bae Woong-jin (left) and Professor Lee Dong-seop

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.