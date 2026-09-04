"Postoperative Intraocular Pressure Management Is More Important Than the Surgical Method in Severe Glaucoma"

Risk factors for postoperative central vision loss according to preoperative central visual acuity. Patients with good preoperative central vision were found to face a higher risk of central vision loss when they

[Sportschosun, Jang Jong-ho] A study has found that the key factor determining postoperative vision preservation in patients with end-stage or severe glaucoma is not the type of surgery, but early changes in intraocular pressure according to the patient’s visual status.

A glaucoma research team at Yonsei University College of Medicine—including Professor Kim Chan-yoon of Severance Hospital, Professor Choi Woong-rak of Gangnam Severance Hospital, researcher Han Min-hyung, and Professor Kim Hee-seok of Yongin Severance Hospital—published the results of a large-scale clinical study analyzing risk factors for central vision loss after severe glaucoma surgery in the International Journal of Surgery (impact factor: 9.0).

Glaucoma is a progressive disease in which the optic nerve suffers continuous damage. In its advanced stages, preserving the remaining central vision becomes the primary treatment goal. Patients with severe glaucoma undergo procedures such as trabeculectomy or Ahmed glaucoma valve implantation to lower intraocular pressure. However, some patients have experienced a serious complication involving a rapid decline in central vision after surgery.

Previous discussions focused on which surgical technique was safer. The research team, however, examined the possibility that postoperative changes in intraocular pressure could have a more direct effect on prognosis than the type of surgery.

The team analyzed long-term follow-up data from 523 eyes of patients who underwent trabeculectomy or Ahmed glaucoma valve implantation for severe glaucoma at Severance Hospital and Gangnam Severance Hospital between January 2005 and October 2023.

Postoperative central vision loss occurred in 15.9% of the study population, or 83 eyes. However, there was no significant difference between trabeculectomy and Ahmed glaucoma valve implantation in the incidence of central vision loss or final surgical outcomes. Rather than the type of surgery, intraocular pressure stability during the first month after surgery was identified as the most important factor determining visual prognosis.

The research team found that the intraocular pressure patterns associated with central vision loss were reversed depending on how well the patient’s central vision had been preserved before surgery.

Patients whose central vision was relatively well preserved, with visual acuity above 0.1, were more vulnerable to early hypotony, defined as intraocular pressure below 8 mmHg. Those whose central vision was already impaired, with visual acuity of 0.1 or less, were more vulnerable to early ocular hypertension, defined as intraocular pressure above 21 mmHg. The team analyzed that mechanical deformation of the macula and optic nerve caused by hypotony in the former group, and reduced blood flow and ischemic damage caused by ocular hypertension in the latter group, may explain these differences.

Patients with persistent early postoperative ocular hypertension also showed the poorest visual recovery over time, suggesting that sustained increases in intraocular pressure may negatively affect long-term visual prognosis.

Professor Choi Woong-rak said, "This study is significant because large-scale data have demonstrated that, rather than applying uniform intraocular pressure management standards to patients after severe glaucoma surgery, it is essential to adopt a tailored intraocular pressure management strategy based on each patient’s visual status before and after surgery. We expect these findings to provide important evidence for establishing new postoperative clinical management guidelines for patients with severe glaucoma."

The findings were recently published in the International Journal of Surgery, an international journal covering surgery and clinical medicine, which has an impact factor of 9.0.

Jang Jong-ho, reporter

bellho@sportschosun.com

From left: Professor Choi Woong-rak of Gangnam Severance Hospital, Professor Kim Chan-yoon of Severance Hospital, Professor Kim Hee-seok of Yongin Severance Hospital, and researcher Han Min-hyung of Gangnam Severance

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.