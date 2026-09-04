Man in His 20s Miraculously Survives Lightning Strike: "It Felt Like My Whole Body Was Burning"

Photo credit: ABC News

[Sportschosun, Reporter Jang Jong-ho] A video showing a man in his 20s collapsing after being struck by lightning while walking in the United States has caused a stir. The man felt numbness and pain throughout his body from the powerful electric shock, but fortunately survived without serious injuries.

According to ABC News and other U.S. media outlets, at around 4:30 p.m. on August 27 local time, 24-year-old Thomas Fowme, who lives in Staten Island, New York City, had left work and was walking toward his vehicle with an umbrella.

Just as he was approximately 5–8 meters from his vehicle, lightning suddenly struck. A security camera at a nearby home captured Fowme walking along the sidewalk and collapsing to the ground immediately after a powerful flash of light.

Fowme explained that immediately after being struck, he experienced intense numbness and pain throughout his body, along with a burning sensation. He said the feeling in his feet was especially dulled, making it feel as though he were walking on balloons.

Fortunately, he did not lose consciousness. After getting back up following the fall, Fowme asked for help, frightened that lightning might strike again.

With help from a resident, he took shelter inside a home and was transported to a hospital for examinations.

Fortunately, doctors found no visible burns or organ damage. Medical staff were reportedly relieved by the test results, although they had been greatly alarmed by the incident.

Fowme was discharged the following day and returned to his daily life.

He said that since the accident, he has been grateful to be alive and no longer takes ordinary daily life for granted.

Meanwhile, in the United States, a person's lifetime odds of being struck by lightning are reportedly about 1 in 15,300.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.