"Teachers Labeled 'Humiliation' for Students' Low Scores"...Publicly Shamed on Stage

Photo credit: South China Morning Post

[Sportschosun, Jang Jong-ho] China is facing controversy after teachers were made to stand on stage and pose for a group photo with a screen displaying the word “Humiliation” behind them because their students had received low exam scores. Following fierce criticism, local education authorities issued an official apology and launched an investigation.

According to Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post (SCMP), an absurd incident occurred at the 2026 fall education administration meeting held on August 26 in Leibo County, Liangshan Yi Autonomous Prefecture, Sichuan Province, China.

At the meeting, teachers whose students had recorded low average scores on the previous semester’s final exams were made to stand separately on stage and pose for photographs.

Photos released to the public showed more than 20 elementary school teachers standing in a line on stage. A large screen behind them displayed the message: “Teachers with average scores of 30 points or below on Leibo County’s 2025–2026 elementary school final exams.”

The problem was that the two large Chinese characters meaning “Humiliation” were displayed prominently in the center of the screen.

A similar event was held for middle school teachers. More than 20 teachers whose students had achieved average final-exam scores of 15 points or below took the stage and posed for a group photo with a screen bearing the word “Humiliation” behind them.

The controversy quickly spread after the photos circulated on Chinese social media.

Online users in China overwhelmingly criticized the education authorities’ method of punishment as excessive.

Netizens posted comments such as, "How does this make any sense? Do they even respect teachers?" "It seems as though education officials treat teachers like slaves," and "It is inappropriate to single-handedly hold teachers responsible for the scores and publicly humiliate them."

As the controversy grew, the Leibo County government issued an official apology recently.

The Leibo County government stated, "It was an improper event that failed to respect teachers, caused serious psychological harm to the teachers who attended the meeting, and had a negative impact on society."

It added, "We feel deeply guilty and are profoundly reflecting on our wrongdoing," and explained that it had formed a special investigation team to examine the incident as a whole. The government also said those responsible would be dealt with severely in accordance with the law and regulations, depending on the investigation’s findings.

Meanwhile, Leibo County is considered one of the relatively underdeveloped areas of China and is home to many Yi residents. Many parents reportedly leave for cities to earn money, leaving their children to live with grandparents or other relatives.

Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.