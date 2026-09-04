"Take Travel Photos, Then Throw Them Away": 'Disposable Clothing' Trend Among Young People Sparks Environmental Pollution Debate

Stock photo. Source: Unsplash

[Sportschosun | Jang Jong-ho] So-called 'disposable clothing'—cheap clothes bought to take photos at travel destinations and discarded after the trip—is gaining popularity among young people in China, fueling growing controversy over environmental and health concerns.

According to China's Beijing News and Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post (SCMP), a new consumer trend called 'chapoi' has recently become a hot topic on Chinese social media. Chapoi refers to clothing that is discarded after being worn once or twice. Such clothes are mainly purchased for taking attractive photos during trips or vacations, and most feature flashy designs that people would not normally wear.

The trend has drawn considerable attention online in China, with related hashtags receiving millions of views.

One woman claimed on social media that she spent less than 200 yuan (about 40,000 won) buying five outfits for a seven-day trip. From the outset, she had no intention of keeping the clothes after the trip.

Unlike conventional fashion items, these clothes prioritize an eye-catching appearance in photos over practicality. Typical examples include elaborate long skirts, capes, outdoor jackets and resort dresses.

Some clothing retailers are capitalizing on this consumer mindset by changing their products according to travel destinations and seasons. In May, they offer dresses suited for taking photos at the beach; during holidays, they sell traditional clothing; and for travelers visiting Xinjiang, they market outfits with an exotic feel.

The owner of a women's clothing store said the shop sells about 15,000 garments a month, with its main customers ranging in age from 18 to 30. The owner explained that popular items cost 10 to 50 yuan (about 2,000 to 10,000 won) each—roughly the price of an inexpensive meal.

Consumers dispose of the clothes in various ways after their trips. Some throw them away, while others resell them on secondhand platforms, highlighting that the items were 'worn once' or are 'almost new.'

However, critics point out that the convenience and low prices come with environmental costs.

One online post criticized the trend, saying, "The more people throw away, the more waste is created."

Some consumers, by contrast, emphasize the economic benefits and convenience. They argue that using inexpensive clothes only during a trip and then disposing of them is more reasonable than buying flashy outfits at high prices for clothes they would rarely wear otherwise.

Meanwhile, according to the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), about 92 million tons of textile waste are generated worldwide each year. Clothing production doubled between 2000 and 2015, while the period for which garments were used fell by 36% over the same period. As of 2023, only 8% of textile fibers were made from recycled materials, and clothing and textiles accounted for about 11% of all plastic waste.

Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.