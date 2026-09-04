"It looked like a giant bird had fallen into a swamp"... Passenger plane runs off runway during landing in frightening incident

Photo credit: O Paraná

[Sportschosun, Jang Jong-ho] A passenger plane ran off the runway while landing in Brazil and came to a stop in a muddy area beside the airport, in a frightening incident.

According to local media outlets, including O Paraná, a LATAM passenger plane landing at Cascavel Airport in Paraná State, Brazil, on the morning of August 31 local time, ran off the runway and became stuck in a rain-soaked muddy area.

In publicly released footage, water can be seen pooled around the aircraft. Local media described the scene as "looking like a giant bird had fallen into a swamp."

The weather around Cascavel Airport was reportedly poor at the time, with rain, thunder and lightning, as well as reduced visibility.

However, the adverse weather has not been officially confirmed as the direct cause of the plane's runway excursion.

LATAM announced that the aircraft crossed the runway limits during the final stage of landing.

The airline said 151 people were on board, including 145 passengers and six crew members, and that no one was injured.

In the aftermath of the incident, the runway at Cascavel Airport was temporarily closed, reportedly resulting in the cancellation or delay of other flights.

Aviation authorities are investigating the circumstances of the incident, including the weather conditions, runway status and the aircraft's operational data at the time.

Jang Jong-ho, Reporter

bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.