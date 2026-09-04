Less Splashy Toilets, Underwear Decomposition Time and the Unethical Behavior of the Wealthy... The Ig Nobel Prize Is Hilarious

The 2026 Ig Nobel Prize trophy Photo courtesy of the Ig Nobel Prize organizers

[Sportschosun, Reporter Jong-ho Jang] From research suggesting that wealthy people may be more likely to take extra candy intended for children to a study measuring how long cotton underwear takes to decompose after being buried, an array of bizarre scientific studies came together in one place. They were the winning studies of the Ig Nobel Prize.

The Ig Nobel Prize honors research that “makes people laugh first and then think.” Its name is said to come from “ignoble,” the opposite of “noble.”

The 2026 Ig Nobel Prize ceremony was held on the 3rd, local time, at Kongresshaus Zurich in Switzerland. This was the first time the ceremony, which began in 1991, had been held outside the United States.

One of the studies that drew the most attention this year won the Economics Prize.

The study titled “Higher Social Class Predicts Increased Unethical Behavior,” published by researchers from the University of California, Berkeley, and others, found that people of higher socioeconomic status were more likely to engage in unethical behavior in various situations.

In the experiment, participants were shown a jar of candy intended for children in the neighborhood and told to take as much as they wanted. Participants primed to perceive themselves as belonging to the upper class took more candy meant for the children than those in the lower-class condition. The study was published in the 2012 edition of the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America (PNAS).

The Chemistry Prize went to a study on “cockroach milk.”

Researchers analyzed the crystal structure of milk proteins from Diploptera punctata, an unusual cockroach that feeds its young milk. The study found that the crystals contained proteins and fats, among other substances, and were estimated to contain about three times more energy than ordinary cow’s milk for the same mass. The research was published in IUCrJ in 2016.

The Medicine Prize went to a Japanese researcher who studied “how to blow one’s nose.”

The late researcher Tokuji Unno analyzed airflow and pressure changes generated when people blow their noses in a 1977 study titled “An Aerodynamic Study of Nose Blowing.”

The researchers measured air speed, volume and duration when participants blew their noses through one nostril at a time or through both nostrils. They also observed pressure changes inside the ears. The study was published in the Journal of the Japan Otolaryngological Society.

The Biology Prize went to a study that repeatedly stimulated various parts of snakes’ bodies to determine the conditions under which venomous snakes bite people.

The researchers observed which parts of the snakes’ bodies triggered defensive behavior and biting when pressure was applied. They also examined differences according to temperature and time of day.

Although the paper was published in Scientific Reports in 2024, it was retracted in 2025. Questions were raised because the animal experiments approved by the Butantan Institute’s animal ethics committee did not include newborn snakes or the so-called “gentle stepping” method. The authors did not agree with the retraction.

The Physics Prize went to research aimed at solving the problem of urine splashing in men’s restrooms.

Researchers from the University of Waterloo in Canada and the United States theorized that adjusting the angle at which urine strikes the toilet could significantly reduce splashing, and they built a working prototype.

The “Nautilus” urinal designed by the researchers aims to greatly reduce splashing compared with a conventional urinal by lowering the angle at which urine hits the surface. In experiments, splashing fell to about 1.4% of the level recorded for existing commercial urinals. The findings were published in PNAS Nexus in 2025.

The Engineering Prize went to a 3D-printing technology that uses a mosquito’s proboscis.

Researchers from McGill University in Canada, Drexel University in the United States and elsewhere developed a technology that uses the proboscis of a dead female mosquito—the tube used for blood-feeding—as an ultra-precise 3D-printing nozzle.

The researchers named it “3D necroprinting.” Using a mosquito’s proboscis, they were able to print fine lines about 20 μm wide. They also suggested that the technique could be used to produce biomaterials, including cells, and microstructures. The study was published in Science Advances in 2025.

The Olfactory Prize went to a study comparing the body odors of babies and adolescents.

Researchers from Germany and Poland asked 235 parents to evaluate the body odors of 367 children. The results showed a tendency for parents to rate the pleasantness of their children’s body odor lower as the children grew older.

The researchers analyzed that parents’ more positive response to the body odor of younger children may be associated with parent-child bonding and caregiving behavior. The study was published in Chemosensory Perception in 2017.

The Biology and Biomechanics Prize went to researchers at the University of Oxford in the United Kingdom for studying “the evolution of kissing.”

The researchers compared mouth-to-mouth contact in humans and various animals to define “kissing” more clearly. They then used primate phylogenetic relationships to trace the evolutionary history of kissing.

They concluded that kissing is common among great apes and that Neanderthals may also have kissed. The study was published in Evolution and Human Behavior in 2026.

The Peace Prize went to a somewhat unexpected study. It found that people sometimes prefer friends who behave harshly toward people they dislike.

Through several experiments, the researchers analyzed the possibility that people may want a friend to be kind to them while acting more aggressively toward a rival or enemy they dislike. The study was published in Evolution and Human Behavior in 2023.

The Soil Science Prize featured “underwear.”

Researchers in Switzerland buried cotton underwear in the soil and observed how long it took to decompose in order to assess the activity of microorganisms in the soil. About 1,000 citizen scientists buried more than 2,000 pairs of cotton underwear and 12,000 tea bags across Switzerland.

The method uses the rate of decomposition as an indicator: the faster the underwear decomposes, the more active the soil’s biological processes are presumed to be. The researchers named it the “Underpants Index.”

Meanwhile, this year’s Ig Nobel Prize ceremony also featured the traditional paper-airplane throwing. Attendees threw paper airplanes onto the stage, while Nobel Prize winners dressed as mushrooms and presented a new opera, continuing the characteristically playful atmosphere of the Ig Nobel Prize. This year’s ceremony was themed “fungi.”

Reporter Jong-ho Jang bellho@sportschosun.com

The Canadian and U.S. researchers who won the Ig Nobel Prize in Physics

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.