Teenage Boy Sprays Female Teacher with Drain Cleaner, Causing Facial Burns and Risk of Blindness in One Eye

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[Sportschosun, Jang Jong-ho] A high school student in the Macau Special Administrative Region sprayed drain cleaner on a female teacher in her 60s, seriously injuring her.

The teacher reportedly suffered third-degree burns to her face and body, and her left eye is at risk of blindness.

According to local media outlets, including The Macau Post Daily, an 18-year-old male third-year student at a secondary school on Kao Chiu Street in northern Macau sprayed drain cleaner on the face and body of his homeroom teacher, B, on the first.

Investigators found that A planned the attack after learning that B, who had been his homeroom teacher last year, would again be assigned to his class at the start of the new school term.

A reportedly became resentful after B had criticized his academic performance and attitude in the past.

The investigation found that A had been planning the attack for about a week. Police said his aim was either to prevent B from continuing as his homeroom teacher or to get himself suspended so he would not have to encounter her at school.

At around 8 a.m. on the day of the attack, the first, A bought a bottle of drain cleaner from a supermarket near the school. He hid it in his bag, entered the school, and waited in the hallway outside the classroom for B to appear.

Shortly afterward, when B walked down the hallway and was about to enter the classroom, A approached her from behind and sprayed the cleaner over her face and body. B immediately left the scene to seek help, while other teachers restrained A and reported the incident to the police and fire authorities. Both were later taken to the hospital.

The teacher's injuries were extremely serious.

Medical examinations found that burns to the left side of her face and body covered about 18% of her total skin area, including third-degree burns.

In particular, her left eye was found to be at risk of blindness.

A also suffered minor burns to both arms and his hands during the attack.

Police are investigating the student's psychological state and whether he had told anyone about the attack in advance.

Jang Jong-ho, reporter bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.