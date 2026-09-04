"Lived for Nine Months Without Dialysis with a Pig Kidney," Then Successfully Received a Human Kidney Transplant

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[Sportschosun, Reporter Jong-ho Jang] An American man who received a gene-edited pig kidney lived without dialysis for about nine months before successfully undergoing a human kidney transplant.

It is the first reported case in which a patient who received an animal organ later proceeded to a human organ transplant. The case is being viewed as evidence that pig organs could serve as a "bridge" for patients waiting for kidney transplants amid a shortage of organs.

Researchers from Harvard Medical School and Massachusetts General Hospital recently published the findings in the international medical journal The Lancet.

According to the study, Patient A received a gene-edited pig kidney on January 25, 2025, and lived without dialysis for 271 days. As the pig kidney's function declined, it was removed and the patient resumed dialysis. In January 2026, he received a donor kidney. The human kidney began functioning normally immediately after the transplant.

Patient A was 66 when he received the pig kidney. He had been undergoing dialysis for more than two years due to end-stage kidney disease and participated in the experimental transplant when his chances of receiving a human kidney were low. The researchers explained that the gene-edited pig kidney was developed to reduce conflicts with the human immune system and lower the risk of infection.

The kidney used in the transplant was provided by U.S. biotechnology company eGenesis. The donor pig's genes were edited by removing pig genes that could cause problems when transplanted into humans and adding some human genes to improve compatibility with the human body. Additional gene editing was performed to reduce the risk of infection associated with porcine endogenous retrovirus (PERV).

The transplanted pig kidney began functioning from the outset. However, the patient developed an early rejection response caused by T cells during treatment, which was controlled with immunosuppressive therapy. About six months later, the situation changed when immunosuppressants were reduced because of an infection. Microvascular damage and inflammation developed in the pig kidney, and its function eventually deteriorated to the point that the kidney had to be removed.

Nevertheless, the researchers consider the case significant because the pig kidney did not simply replace a human kidney; it served as a "bridge" that bought time until a human kidney became available.

Patient A resumed dialysis for a while after the pig kidney was removed, but eventually received a human donor kidney. The researchers stated that the human kidney functioned immediately and that follow-up monitoring found no evidence of immunological sensitization to the human kidney caused by the earlier pig kidney transplant. The findings suggest that, in the future, pig organs could be used to shorten the time patients spend on dialysis before proceeding to a human organ transplant. Reporter Jong-ho Jang bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.