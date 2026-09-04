"Was she not wearing underwear?" Famous Actress Draws Attention in Daring Sheer Fashion

Sydney Sweeney attends the official Armani Beauty dinner held in Venice, Italy, on the 3rd (local time). AP-Yonhap News

[Sportschosun reporter Jong-ho Jang] Hollywood actress Sydney Sweeney, 28, not only showcased a daring sheer dress at the 83rd Venice International Film Festival but was also photographed enjoying a gondola date with her romantic partner, Scooter Braun, 45.

Sweeney attended the official Armani Beauty dinner held in Venice, Italy, on the 3rd (local time).

She drew attention by appearing in a sparkling gray-toned Giorgio Armani dress that revealed her skin. The outfit is known to be from Giorgio Armani's Fall/Winter 2000 collection.

The international outlet The Sun reported that Sweeney wore a sheer dress that made it appear as though she was not wearing underwear, calling it a daring fashion choice.

Sweeney's appearance with her romantic partner, Scooter Braun, also became a talking point during her Venice schedule. The two enjoyed a date together on a gondola in a Venice canal that day.

The two sat side by side inside the gondola, laughing and talking. Photos also captured Sweeney holding Braun's face and kissing him. They later walked hand in hand along Venice's cobblestone streets, displaying their affection publicly.

In fact, Sweeney did not attend this year's festival because of a film in which she appears. She visited Venice as a global ambassador for Armani Beauty, the official beauty sponsor of this year's Venice International Film Festival.

Meanwhile, Sweeney is set to celebrate her 29th birthday next week. She is also expanding her activities in fashion and business by running her own lingerie brand.

Her credits include the film "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," the Netflix series "Everything Sucks!," HBO's "Sharp Objects," and "EUPHORIA."

Reporter Jong-ho Jang bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.