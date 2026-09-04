Korean Society for the Study of Obesity (KSSO): "Annual Socioeconomic Cost of Obesity Reaches 23.4 Trillion Won"... Obesity Rate Among 19- to 29-Year-Olds at 33.5%

[Sportschosun Reporter Jang Jong-ho] The Korean Society for the Study of Obesity (KSSO; Chairperson Kim Min-sun) held a special policy session titled "Policy Discussion on Seeking National Obesity Management Measures" at Conrad Seoul on the 3rd, the first day of the International Congress on Obesity and Metabolic Syndrome (ICOMES). Based on real-world research, the society examined the reality of the disease and economic burden of adult obesity and discussed policy tasks and improvement measures.

In her welcoming remarks, Kim Min-sun, Chairperson of the Korean Society for the Study of Obesity, stated, "Obesity is not merely an individual problem but a chronic disease resulting from the complex interplay of socio-structural factors, and it is a major health threat that increases the risk of premature death and causes over 200 types of complications." She added, "As the lack of obesity policies exacerbates health inequality and leads to increased medical costs and decreased productivity, the Korean Society for the Study of Obesity will fulfill its responsibility by accumulating academic evidence and collaborating with various stakeholders to ensure that obesity is recognized as a disease and an integrated national management system is established."

Seo Mihwa, a member of the Health and Welfare Committee of the National Assembly and a Supreme Council member of the Democratic Party of Korea, who delivered a congratulatory message via video, expressed her agreement that current domestic obesity-related policies do not adequately reflect the suffering and medical needs of adult obese patients. Regarding the "Bill on the Prevention and Management of Obesity" that she introduced in March of this year, she stated that she would fulfill her responsibilities to ensure the bill is enacted and operates effectively in the field.

◇ Adult obesity, a problem beyond just weight... High disease burden and unmet treatment needs confirmed

Professor Lee Cheong-woo (Department of Family Medicine, VHS Medical Center), a member of the Insurance and Legislation Committee of the Korean Society for the Study of Obesity, who gave the first presentation, shared the current status of the disease burden of adult obesity in Korea through his presentation titled "Disease Burden of Korean Adult Obesity Examined via National Big Data and Patient Surveys." Based on the analysis of a sample cohort from the National Health Insurance Service (NHIS; approximately 350,000 people), Professor Lee explained that there exists a patient group with "clinical obesity" that cannot be explained by BMI (Body Mass Index) alone, and that these patients show a significantly higher disease burden compared to the non-obese group in terms of hypertension (3.6 times), metabolic disorders (2.7 times), liver disease (26 times), and musculoskeletal disorders (2.6 times).

In addition, a survey of 508 Korean adults, including overweight and obese patients, revealed that the group with higher obesity severity experienced more severe declines in quality of life, impairments in work and daily activities, and sleep disorders. On the other hand, while 79.9% of the subjects attempted weight loss, only a limited number actually experienced tangible effects (8.5% responded "very effective"), and seven out of ten patients with stage 3 obesity had no experience with anti-obesity drug treatment. Professor Lee stated, "The common conclusion of the two studies is that adult obesity is a chronic disease that must be evaluated based on clinical signs and functional burdens that cannot be reduced to the number on a scale," adding, "It is necessary to improve access to treatment for clinically obese patients who have a high need for treatment."

◇ The immense socioeconomic burden of adult obesity: Active intervention is the solution

Professor Kim Won-suk (Department of Family Medicine, UIJEONGBU EULJI MEDICAL CENTER, EULJI UNIVERSITY), a member of the Insurance and Legislation Committee of the Korean Society for the Study of Obesity, delivered the second presentation. Under the theme of "The Economic Burden of Adult Obesity in Korea and the Potential Effects of Intervention," he introduced a study analyzing the economic burden of adult obesity in Korea. The interim analysis of the study revealed that the medical cost burden for obese adults is 79–174% higher than that of individuals with normal weight. Furthermore, when losses due to absenteeism, reduced productivity, and premature death are included, the annual socioeconomic cost of obesity is estimated to reach 23.4 trillion won. However, this is based on an interim analysis, and the final results will include additional costs identified from NHIS claims data.

Furthermore, the study showed that the risk of developing obesity-related diseases decreases by 7–20% when active treatment interventions are implemented, demonstrating that appropriate investment in obesity management can lead to social benefits.

"Leaving adult obesity untreated can result in enormous socioeconomic costs," Professor Kim explained. "Effective and sustainable interventions for obese young and middle-aged patients, who constitute the core population of the workforce, are the most cost-effective strategy to reduce future healthcare costs and productivity losses."

◇ Government obesity policy focused on regulation rather than support; urgent need to establish a national adult obesity management system

In the final presentation, Professor Lee Jun-hyeok (Department of Family Medicine, Nowon Eulji Medical Center) of the External Cooperation Policy Committee of the Korean Society for the Study of Obesity presented the current status and directions for improvement of domestic adult obesity policies under the theme "From Evidence to Policy: Suggestions for Improving Access to Treatment for Obesity in Korean Adults in Policy Blind Spots." Professor Lee analyzed, "While the World Health Organization (WHO) has urged countries to ensure equitable access to obesity treatment, major developed nations are expanding policies that support multidisciplinary obesity care, including drug therapy, and continuous management systems."

He continued by emphasizing, "Although obesity is a critical national health challenge that threatens public health and imposes a massive socioeconomic burden, the domestic approach to obesity remains regulation-centered rather than support-centered, as it is still classified as a 'statutory non-covered item.'" He further stressed, "To achieve both appropriate use and health equity simultaneously, expanded support for integrated treatment pathways is necessary." He also suggested, "The government should promptly formulate the 2nd National Comprehensive Plan for Obesity Management, including measures for health insurance support, and the National Assembly should actively pursue the enactment of an Obesity Act to support this."

◇ Obesity rate among 19- to 29-year-olds at 33.5%... Socio-structural causes have a significant impact

In the subsequent comprehensive discussion, Professor Kim Jong-hwa (Department of Endocrinology, Bucheon Sejong Hospital) and Professor Ga Eun Nam (Department of Family Medicine, Korea University Guro Hospital), members of the Insurance and Legislation Committee of the Korean Society for the Study of Obesity, served as chairpersons to continue the discussion on policy support measures for adult obese patients. Kim Yu-hyun, Chairperson of the Gachi Health Social Cooperative, an organization dedicated to improving awareness and protecting the rights of obese individuals, stated, "In actual practice, obesity treatment often leads to positive changes in various health indicators alongside weight loss, giving it significance beyond the numbers on the scale." She added, "We must establish reimbursement standards and treatment outcome evaluation systems that reflect weight changes and health improvements so that those who need it can begin and sustain appropriate treatment."

Lee Do-kyung, Secretary General of the Youth Foundation, stated, "The obesity rate for those aged 19 to 29 is 33.5%, and for those aged 30 to 39, it is 37.9%, indicating that obesity is already at a high level among young adults and youth," adding, "This is because socio-structural causes, rather than individual issues, are having a significant impact." Money Today reporter Jung Sim-kyo emphasized, "Now that integrated management of adult obesity has become possible, it is the opportune time to establish a national support system," noting, "It appears important to consider policy measures to include support plans for adult obesity management in the new National Comprehensive Obesity Management Plan currently being formulated by the government, as well as to build a national consensus."

Jeong Hye-won, an official from the Chronic Disease Management Division at the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA), expressed agreement with the research results and policy recommendations regarding the disease and economic burden of adult obesity announced on this day, stating that the KDCA would continue to work with the Ministry of Health and Welfare to strengthen the domestic adult obesity management system.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

(From left) Professor Lee Cheong-woo, Professor Kim Won-suk, and Professor Lee Jun-hyeok of the Korean Society for the Study of Obesity; Jeong Hye-won, Officer at the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency; Lee

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.