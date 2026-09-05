"A New Beginning for the Next 100 Years, Together with the Seoul Education Community" — Yongsan High School to Hold 80th Anniversary Concert at Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education Auditorium on the 9th

[Sportschosun Reporter Jeon Young-ji] Yongsan High School, marking its 80th anniversary, will hold an 80th Anniversary Concert at 7 p.m. on the 9th at the auditorium of the Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education.

The concert, attended by current students, alumni, faculty and staff, the Seoul education community, and local residents, was organized to look back on alumni efforts over the past 80 years to support younger students and promote their growth. It will also reaffirm a shared commitment to moving forward and making a new leap toward the next 100 years together with the Seoul education community that ushered in the Yongsan era.

Yongsan High School alumni have continued to support younger students through systematic and sustained assistance. The Yongsan High School Alumni Association provides scholarships each year to about 110 current students through a scholarship fund worth 10 billion won. It has also supported students’ learning and growth by funding educational activities, including dormitory operating expenses.

In particular, the concert is a special occasion that celebrates the 80-year history of Yongsan High School, one of Seoul’s prestigious private schools, while welcoming the Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education’s relocation to its new building in Yongsan. The Baekhap Choir, made up of Sudo Girls’ High School alumni, will take the stage to preserve the history and educational memories of the former Sudo Girls’ High School site, presenting a performance that connects generations, schools, and the local community.

Hosted by Kim Jae-won, a former Korean Broadcasting System (KBS) announcer and a member of the school’s 37th graduating class, the program will feature the Yongsan High School Alumni Choir of the 26th graduating class, Kim Chang-hoon of Sanulrim and the 26th graduating class, Kang Seung-won, a KBS music director and member of the 29th graduating class, vocalists Kim Gyu-wook of the 42nd graduating class, Jeong Hyo-sik of the 32nd, Choi Seung-won of the 33rd, and Yoon Seon-jae. Yongsan High School’s student council and teachers, along with Seoul music teachers from Yieum Ensemble and Majoro Ensemble, will also take the stage for a performance spanning generations.

Yongsan High School Principal Kim Jin-hyo said, "The 80-year history of Yongsan High School has been greatly strengthened by the role of alumni who have continued to support their alma mater and the growth of younger students even after graduation. I hope this concert will be a meaningful occasion to begin the next 100 years together, building on the tradition in which seniors’ support and encouragement lead to the growth of their juniors, who in turn support the next generation."

Reporter Jeon Young-ji sky4us@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.