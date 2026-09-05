Naeun Hospital in Incheon Redesignated as Regional Emergency Medical Center, Strengthening 24-Hour Emergency Response System

[Sportschosun Jang Jong-ho, Reporter] Naeun Hospital, the regional responsible medical institution for northwestern Incheon, will continue serving as a key hub for emergency medical care in Incheon after being redesignated as a regional emergency medical center.

Naeun Hospital announced that it passed the redesignation evaluation conducted by the Ministry of Health and Welfare (MOHW) and related agencies. It will continue providing prompt treatment and systematic emergency medical services to emergency patients in the region.

A regional emergency medical center is a key institution in the local emergency medical system. It operates a 24-hour emergency care system, provides rapid diagnosis and treatment for emergency patients, and supports appropriate treatment and transfers through cooperation with local medical institutions and related agencies.

Naeun Hospital has responded to local residents’ emergency medical needs by operating a 24-hour emergency care system led by emergency medicine specialists.

In particular, the hospital operates a collaborative care system involving emergency medical staff and each clinical department so that emergency patients can quickly undergo severity assessment, diagnosis, and treatment upon arrival. It has also continued to strengthen its clinical capabilities to ensure stable treatment and prompt decision-making for emergency patients.

The redesignation is significant because it once again recognizes the hospital’s foundation for stably maintaining its emergency medical system and continuously providing emergency medical services to local residents.

Following the redesignation, Naeun Hospital plans to further strengthen its emergency medical infrastructure and clinical capabilities. It will also solidify its cooperation with local medical institutions, the 119 Emergency Medical Service, and other related agencies to help establish a regional emergency medical safety net in which patients can receive appropriate treatment in a timely manner.

Naeun Hospital Director Ha Heon-young said, "The redesignation as a regional emergency medical center is a meaningful result that once again recognizes our role and efforts as a medical institution responsible for the lives and safety of Incheon residents." He added, "We will continue to respond swiftly when emergency patients arise and do our utmost to become an emergency medical center that local residents can trust and visit by providing high-quality emergency medical services."

He continued, "Emergency medical care is not completed through the efforts of a single hospital department. It is a regional safety net built together by local medical institutions, fire services, the 119 Emergency Medical Service, and other related agencies." He added, "We will further strengthen cooperation with the local community and contribute to the development of essential and emergency medical systems in Incheon."

Jang Jong-ho, Reporter bellho@sportschosun.com

Exterior view of Naeun Hospital in Incheon

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.