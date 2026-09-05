Korean Medical Association Adopts Joint Declaration on Medical Professional Autonomy at CMAAO Seoul General Assembly

[Sportschosun Reporter Jong-ho Jang] The Korean Medical Association, headed by President Kim Taek-woo, announced that representatives of medical associations from member countries adopted a joint declaration on medical professional autonomy at the 40th General Assembly of the 2026 Confederation of Medical Associations in Asia and Oceania (CMAAO) Seoul General Assembly, held on the fourth at The Ambassador Seoul – A Pullman Hotel. Representatives of medical associations from 11 countries in Asia and Oceania attended the assembly.

The declaration reaffirmed that medical professional autonomy is a fundamental principle for ethical medical practice, quality patient care, and public trust in the medical profession. It also pledged joint efforts to protect medical professional autonomy as a key foundation for patient safety and resilient healthcare systems, while advancing healthcare systems and strengthening the medical profession for current and future generations.

It further emphasized that physicians must be able to make independent clinical judgments based on scientific evidence, medical ethics, and patients’ best interests, without undue or inappropriate external influence. In particular, it made clear that medical professional autonomy is not a privilege separate from society, but a responsibility granted to physicians so they can serve patients and the public with expertise, accountability, and integrity.

The declaration also supported establishing and strengthening independent, transparent, and accountable professional self-regulatory bodies to maintain medical standards, ethical care, and public trust. It stated that medical professional autonomy must be accompanied by accountability, professional competence, integrity, and respect for patients’ rights. Policies affecting medical practice, medical education, and healthcare delivery systems should be developed through meaningful dialogue and cooperation with medical professionals.

It also set out the principle that independent medical education and training, along with continuous professional development, must be conducted in accordance with scientific evidence, ethical principles, and professional standards, and must not be used for political purposes.

The declaration also specified that digital healthcare and artificial intelligence should support, rather than replace, physicians’ professional judgment. Clinical responsibility, ethical judgment, and final medical decisions must remain with physicians. The medical associations of member countries agreed to strengthen professionalism and leadership for the future of medicine through constructive cooperation with their respective governments, healthcare stakeholders, and society.

Kim Taek-woo, president of CMAAO and president of the Korean Medical Association, said, "We jointly reaffirmed that medical professional autonomy is a fundamental principle in establishing ethical medical practice, quality patient care, and public trust in the medical profession." He added, "Going forward, CMAAO will continue to strengthen international solidarity by bringing together the experiences and wisdom of its member countries and ensuring that the essential values of medicine are faithfully reflected in each country’s policies and systems."

Jong-ho Jang, Reporter bellho@sportschosun.com

Kim Taek-woo, president of CMAAO and president of the Korean Medical Association, fourth from left, and representatives of medical associations from member countries attend the 40th General Assembly of the 2026 CMAAO

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.