A ‘Jackpot’ During Garden Renovation: 18.5 Kilograms of Treasure Dating Back 1,100 Years Discovered

Photo credit: Nordjyske Museer, CNN

[Sportschosun, Reporter Jang Jong-ho] A man in Denmark discovered a large silver hoard from the Viking Age, dating back approximately 1,100 years, while digging in his home garden. The artifacts weigh a total of 18.5 kilograms, making this the largest Viking Age silver hoard ever found in Denmark.

According to CNN and other foreign media outlets, a man living in Rebild, Denmark, discovered an unusual metal object recently while removing grass, stones and gravel from his garden for home renovations.

While digging, he heard a strange sound when his gardening tool struck something. At first, he thought it was an old piece of metal, wire fencing or fragments of broken pottery. But when he carefully cleared away the soil by hand, metal objects gradually began to emerge. They included what appeared to be old jewelry, coins and silver ingots.

According to Nordjyske Museer, the silver hoard is believed to have been buried in a clay vessel around the 900s. About 320 artifacts, weighing 6.4 kilograms, remained inside a clay container believed to have been used at the time. The remaining artifacts were found in the surrounding soil. The hoard weighs 18.5 kilograms in total—nearly three times the approximately 6.5 kilograms of the Terslev Hoard, previously the largest Viking Age silver hoard discovered in Denmark. The hoard consisted of about 700 artifacts and other objects. It included silver ingots and bracelets, cut-up silver items, 47 coins and a small Mjölnir, among various other artifacts.

Silver ingots, jewelry and cut-up silver items account for the largest share of the discovery.

During the Viking Age, coins were not the only form of currency, unlike today. Silver ingots, jewelry and silver objects were used as means of payment or stores of wealth according to their weight. When necessary, people cut silver objects into smaller pieces to match a specific weight or melted them down for reuse.

The fact that the silver ingots, bracelet fragments and silver pieces discovered this time were bundled into units of consistent weight has also attracted attention. The museum explained that this suggests people at the time may have systematically sorted and stored silver according to standardized units of value, rather than simply keeping it in storage.

Archaeologists said the discovery is significant because it shows all at once how silver was used as wealth and a means of payment. They described it as "like discovering a Viking Age safe."

One of the artifacts also revealed another intriguing detail. Letters are engraved on one silver ingot, and the museum believes they may read “hutu.” However, it remains unclear whether this is a person’s name, a mark indicating ownership or a symbol with another meaning.

The museum and authorities plan to continue researching and examining the artifacts.

Jang Jong-ho, Reporter

bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.