"A bomb fell on the wedding venue"—Five people, including a four-year-old boy, killed in U.S. military airstrike

A wedding venue building destroyed in a U.S. military airstrike on July 2 (local time) in Kuheštak City, Hormozgan Province, southern Iran. European Pressphoto Agency–Yonhap News

[Sportschosun, Jang Jong-ho] A wedding venue in Iran turned into a horrific scene in an instant. A building where family members and guests had gathered ahead of a wedding in southern Iran came under a U.S. military airstrike, causing multiple civilian casualties, including children. One of the victims was reportedly a four-year-old boy.

According to Al Jazeera and other foreign media outlets, people who had gathered ahead of a wedding in Kuheštak City, Hormozgan Province, southern Iran, came under a U.S. military airstrike on July 1 (all dates local time).

Iranian authorities said at least four to five people were killed and more than 60 were injured in the attack, including children. The Iranian Red Crescent Society reportedly counted five deaths and 67 injuries.

A four-year-old boy was among the victims. According to local reports, the child was killed while attending the wedding.

Footage filmed shortly after the airstrike showed part of the building collapsed, with debris scattered across the site. Children's shoes and clothing lay around the building, while footage also showed injured people receiving treatment at a hospital.

Local reports said families, including women and children, had gathered at the wedding venue. The bride and groom were able to avoid the airstrike because they had not yet arrived at the venue.

Residents expressed outrage, saying a bomb had fallen on an ordinary wedding venue with no connection to military facilities.

Two days after the incident, on July 3, hundreds of residents gathered near the site of the airstrike to hold funerals for the victims.

The United States and Iran have offered conflicting accounts of the incident.

The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) said it was aware of reports that civilians had been killed or injured at the wedding venue, but stated that the U.S. military does not target civilians. The United States explained that it had been attacking military-related facilities, including a communications facility nearby, at the time.

It was confirmed that a communications tower approximately 135 meters from the wedding venue was also attacked and heavily damaged during the airstrike.

The United States said it was conducting an internal investigation into the incident.

Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.