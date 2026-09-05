“People Thought It Was an AI-Generated Video...” ‘Senior Monkeys’ Clinging to a University Dormitory Wall

Photo credit: Threads

[Sportschosun, Jang Jong-ho] A troop of wild monkeys descended on a university dormitory in Taiwan, shocking students and staff.

After dozens of monkeys were captured making their way down the dormitory’s exterior wall in a line, some online users even wondered, “Wasn’t this video made with AI?”

According to local media outlets, including SET News (SETN), an unusual scene unfolded on the first day of the new semester at National Sun Yat-sen University in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, on the fourth.

A student discovered a large troop of monkeys coming down along the building’s exterior while filming the dormitory.

Photos and videos released online showed the monkeys rapidly moving down the dormitory wall. Some reached the first floor but did not leave, instead gathering in an open area around the building.

The sight of monkeys packed across various parts of the wall was reminiscent of a trained special-forces unit storming a building.

The post spread rapidly across social media. Viewers reacted by saying, “It was so absurd that I thought it was an AI-generated video,” “The monkeys are coming down like cockroaches,” “Is this a special-forces unit?” “The National Sun Yat-sen University special-forces unit,” and “It feels like the revival of the Planet of the Apes.”

This was not the first time monkeys had been spotted on the National Sun Yat-sen University campus. The university is located at the foot of Shoushan, where the campus overlaps considerably with the habitat of wild Formosan rock macaques.

The monkeys are reportedly often seen around university buildings, on roads and in parking lots, and sometimes even enter areas where students live. Local media reported that on the first day of the new semester, monkeys were also spotted in areas crowded with freshmen, snatching food and rushing at students.

Some monkeys even climbed up to the outside of dormitory windows and peered inside. After one was photographed sitting directly in front of a window and looking into a room, students jokingly said it looked like a “senior” who had come to inspect the dormitory.

The university has been advising freshmen on what to do when they encounter monkeys. The most important rule is not to feed them or approach them. Food and drinks should be kept inside a bag where the monkeys cannot easily see them, and students should not provoke or chase the animals.

Particular caution is needed when a monkey approaches. Pulling on food to keep it from being taken or confronting the animal out of surprise could trigger aggressive behavior. The university also emphasized that dormitory residents should keep their windows closed to prevent monkeys from entering through windows or getting inside the building.

Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.