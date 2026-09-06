"Most Children with Optic Neuritis Recover Vision Within Six Months Despite Severe Initial Loss"

Visual recovery in pediatric optic neuritis patients (based on 38 patients who completed six months of follow-up). Of the 19 patients who had low vision at disease onset, 15 (78.9%) recovered good vision after six

[Sportschosun, Jang Jong-ho] Pediatric optic neuritis, which causes a sudden decline in vision, was found to result in generally good recovery six months after treatment, even when vision had deteriorated severely at the onset of the disease.

A research team led by professors Kim Seong-Joon, Jeong Jae-ho, and Joo Hye-jun of the Department of Pediatric Ophthalmology at Seoul National University Hospital announced on the 4th that a prospective multicenter cohort study conducted jointly with 31 hospitals across South Korea confirmed a distinctive immunological characteristic among Asian patients: Korean children had a markedly higher rate of positivity for the causative myelin oligodendrocyte glycoprotein antibody than Western children, while aquaporin-4 antibody positivity was not detected at all.

Optic neuritis is a disease in which inflammation develops in the optic nerve, which transmits visual information to the brain, causing a rapid decline in vision. Pediatric optic neuritis has a very low prevalence, is little known to the public, and has rarely been studied prospectively. Moreover, clinical characteristics specific to Asian patients have been difficult to identify because research has largely relied on the North American Pediatric Eye Disease Investigator Group (PEDIG) study, which included a high proportion of White patients and had a low rate of antibody testing.

To identify the characteristics of Korean pediatric patients, the research team conducted the multicenter cohort study K-PONS from January 2023 through December 2024, with 31 tertiary medical institutions nationwide participating. The study enrolled 44 children under 18 who had received a first diagnosis of optic neuritis. The patients underwent detailed visual-acuity tests, antibody testing, and MRI examinations, and their outcomes were monitored for six months after treatment.

To objectively compare visual outcomes, the researchers classified best-corrected visual acuity (BCVA) into three grades: good vision (BCVA ≥ 20/40), moderate vision (20/200 < BCVA < 20/40), and low vision (BCVA ≤ 20/200). All 44 children were treated with high-dose intravenous steroids (methylprednisolone), followed by a gradual tapering of oral steroids.

More than half of the participating children, whose mean age was 10.7 years, showed bilateral involvement, with inflammation affecting both eyes (56.8%), while most (81.8%) also had optic disc edema. Detailed antibody testing showed that 7 out of 10 patients (70.5%) were positive for the myelin oligodendrocyte glycoprotein antibody, making it the most common cause of pediatric optic neuritis. By contrast, no patients tested positive for aquaporin-4 antibody, a major cause of neuromyelitis optica. Myelin oligodendrocyte glycoprotein antibody-associated disease (MOGAD) accounted for the majority of final diagnoses, at 68.2%.

The children showed favorable visual recovery after treatment. Their mean visual acuity improved significantly from 0.99 logMAR at disease onset to 0.24 logMAR six months later. Lower values indicate better vision on this scale.

Among the 38 patients who completed six months of follow-up, 19—half of the group—had low vision at disease onset. Six months later, however, the number with good vision had risen sharply to 31 (81.6%), or more than 8 in 10 patients. Half of all patients improved by at least one visual-acuity grade, while the other half maintained their previous status; no cases worsened. In particular, 15 of the 19 patients (78.9%) who initially had severe low vision ultimately recovered good vision.

The patients’ sex, age, presence of pain or optic disc edema, severity of initial vision loss, myelin oligodendrocyte glycoprotein antibody status, and abnormal MRI findings were not statistically significantly associated with final visual prognosis.

Compared with the North American PEDIG study, these findings demonstrate immunological characteristics that distinguish Asian pediatric patients from Western patients: the rate of myelin oligodendrocyte glycoprotein antibody positivity was higher among Korean children (70.5%) than among North American children (54%), and no aquaporin-4 antibody-positive cases were identified. Although no relapses occurred during the six-month observation period, relapses were confirmed in 4 of the 16 patients (25.0%) who completed one year of follow-up, underscoring the need for long-term monitoring.

The research team said it expects the study to provide important foundational data for developing tailored treatment strategies for children with optic neuritis.

Professor Kim Seong-Joon of Pediatric Ophthalmology said, "Although pediatric optic neuritis causes severe vision loss early in the disease, causing great concern for parents, we confirmed that vision recovery after treatment is very strong and that myelin oligodendrocyte glycoprotein antibody positivity is overwhelmingly common, unlike in Western countries." He added, "We hope this study will serve as foundational data for establishing tailored treatment guidelines for Asian pediatric patients in the future."

The study was supported by the Lee Kun-hee Child Cancer and Rare Disease Project and was published in the latest issue of the international journal Journal of Neuro-Ophthalmology.

Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

(From left) Professors Kim Seong-Joon, Jeong Jae-ho, and Joo Hye-jun of Pediatric Ophthalmology at Seoul National University Hospital

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.