“Passenger assaults and verbally abuses others on airliner”...eventually taped to seat

Photo credit: NBC

[Sportschosun Reporter Jang Jong-ho] A passenger in his 60s who allegedly assaulted another passenger and went on a rampage aboard a U.S. airliner, shouting profanities and making racist remarks, was eventually restrained with tape to his seat.

According to CNN, NBC, and other U.S. media outlets, a disturbance broke out aboard American Airlines Flight 618, which departed Dallas Fort Worth International Airport for Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey on the night of the 3rd.

A man seated near the front of the cabin suddenly began acting aggressively. He reportedly shouted at and cursed nearby passengers, and assaulted the passenger sitting next to him. He also allegedly attacked a female passenger who tried to stop him. He was further reported to have made racist and homophobic remarks.

The flight attendants tried to calm the situation, but the man became even more agitated. When the crew and two other passengers joined forces to restrain his wrists with cable ties, he resisted fiercely and even bit one of them.

The passengers and crew eventually used adhesive tape to keep the man from moving. They secured his wrists with cable ties and taped his body to the seat. However, as he continued struggling and causing a disturbance, the captain diverted the aircraft to Baltimore/Washington International Airport in Maryland because of the situation on board. Maryland police then entered the cabin and escorted the man off the plane. The person arrested was identified as a 67-year-old man from Arizona.

American Airlines said in a statement that the safety and security of its passengers and employees are the company’s top priority and that it does not tolerate violence on board. The airline also thanked the flight attendants for handling the situation professionally and the passengers for their cooperation.

Jang Jong-ho, Reporter bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.