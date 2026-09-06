'Hanwha’s Seoul International Fireworks Festival 2026' concludes successfully with maximum safety personnel deployed and employee volunteers conducting a clean-up campaign

◇Fireworks presented by Hanwha at Hanwha’s Seoul International Fireworks Festival 2026. Photo courtesy of Hanwha Group

◇Fireworks presented by Hanwha at Hanwha’s Seoul International Fireworks Festival 2026. Photo courtesy of Hanwha Group

Hanwha’s Seoul International Fireworks Festival 2026, hosted by Hanwha, concluded safely with approximately 1 million spectators in attendance.

Held on September 5 around Yeouido Hangang Park, the festival featured fireworks teams from South Korea, the United States and the United Kingdom. Highlights included a “decalcomania” display using Wonhyo Bridge, text-based fireworks and “Puzzle of Light,” a fireworks show by the South Korean team inspired by the works of Vincent van Gogh. Online broadcasts, including Hanwha TV, recorded 2.68 million cumulative views and a peak of 260,000 concurrent viewers.

The festival ended without any major incidents through cooperation with relevant agencies, advanced safety systems and the deployment of personnel to maintain order. Hanwha Group covered the entire festival cost of 13 billion won. Of that amount, 4.5 billion won—the largest safety-management budget in the festival’s history—was spent on safety, an increase of approximately 17% from the previous year’s 3.85 billion won.

Behind this safety-focused operation was a message from Hanwha Group Chairman Kim Seung-yeon. Ahead of the festival, Kim said, "The reason Hanwha launches fireworks into the sky is that they represent happiness that everyone looking at the sky can share, and we want to pass that happiness on." He urged the organizers to prepare carefully so that citizens visiting the site could enjoy the festival safely. The event, which has continued for more than 20 years since its first edition in 2000, has established itself as a public-oriented social contribution initiative guided by Kim’s belief in “Together, Farther,” Hanwha Group said.

◇Hanwha employee volunteers conduct a “Clean Campaign” by picking up litter and cleaning the festival site around Yeouido Hangang Park after the fireworks festival. Photo courtesy of Hanwha Group

A total of approximately 5,000 personnel, including more than 1,200 Hanwha employee volunteers, were deployed at the site to manage safety and maintain order. The volunteers guided pedestrian routes, helped disperse crowds and conducted the “10 Minutes Slowly” departure campaign. After the event ended, more than 1,200 volunteers collected litter and cleaned the area around Yeouido Hangang Park until late at night as part of the “Clean Campaign.”

Hanwha also established an integrated comprehensive situation room with the Seoul Metropolitan Government, the Fire and Disaster Management Headquarters and the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency, and activated advanced safety systems. Using the Orange Safety app, which measures crowd density in real time, and KT’s 5G network slicing technology, the company monitored CCTV footage from Yeouido, Wonhyo Bridge, Mapo and Ichon in real time without overloading the network and took measures to disperse crowds.

Hanwha said it had once again specially invited approximately 300 national merit honorees and veterans’ families this year, following 2024, as part of its corporate social responsibility for those who sacrificed themselves to protect the nation’s safe and valued everyday life.

Reporter Kim So-hyeong compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.