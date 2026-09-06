Fighter Jet Crashes Three Minutes After Takeoff at International Air Show, Killing Two Pilots

Photo credit: ERT

[Sportschosun Reporter Jang Jong-ho] A fighter jet crashed during an international air show near Athens, the Greek capital, killing its two pilots.

According to local media outlets, including ERT News, a McDonnell Douglas F-4 Phantom II fighter jet operated by the Hellenic Air Force crashed on the afternoon of the 5th local time during an international air show at Tanagra Air Base, about 60 kilometers north of Athens, Greece.

The aircraft was carrying two pilots when it suddenly lost altitude and crashed during a low-altitude demonstration flight, according to reports.

Video footage showed the fighter jet making a right turn over the area near the runway before plunging rapidly to the ground and becoming engulfed in a massive fireball. Black smoke rose high into the sky immediately after the crash, followed by another explosion. Thousands of spectators were shocked and responded with screams and cries of dismay.

According to eyewitness accounts reported by Greece’s public broadcaster ERT, the accident occurred less than three minutes after the fighter jet took off.

Rescue teams were dispatched to the scene, but the two pilots, aged 40 and 37, ultimately died. They were reportedly members of the Hellenic Air Force’s 338th Squadron.

Foreign media initially reported that no spectators or nearby residents had been injured. ERT later reported that two people were hurt by aircraft debris generated during the accident.

Immediately after the crash, the air show organizers canceled all remaining events and asked spectators at the site to evacuate.

The Hellenic Air Force began procedures to investigate the cause of the crash. As of now, officials have not determined why the fighter jet suddenly lost altitude and crashed. The Greek Ministry of National Defence declared a three-day mourning period for the military in connection with the accident.

Jang Jong-ho, Reporter bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.