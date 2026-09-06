Countdown to the Opening of the 20th Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya Begins... KSOC Official Sponsor Woori Bank Launches ‘Woori Team Korea Savings Account 2’ to Support National Team

◇Woori Bank launched ‘Woori Team Korea Savings Account 2.’ Photo provided by Woori Bank

Woori Bank has launched ‘Woori Team Korea Savings Account 2’ to support Team Korea, the national team competing in the 20th Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya, which opens on September 19.

Woori Financial Group, an official sponsor of the Korean Sport & Olympic Committee (KSOC), plans to support the athletes and promote interest in the events through a “joint cheering” system in which the interest rate rises as customer support accumulates.

Woori Team Korea Savings Account 2 is a 12-month, freely depositable savings product with monthly deposits of up to 300,000 won. It offers a base annual interest rate of 3.0% and a maximum annual rate of 7.5% when preferential-rate conditions are met.

Customers who post at least one comment on the cheering board on the event page receive progressively higher preferential rates whenever the cumulative number of comments reaches 100,000, 200,000, 300,000, and 400,000. The preferential rate can reach a maximum of 1.0 percentage point per year.

In addition, an extra preferential rate is provided based on South Korea’s final overall ranking at the Asian Games: 1.5 percentage points per year for first place, 1.0 percentage point for second place, and 0.5 percentage point for third place.

Customers who have not held a deposit or savings account during the previous six months and those who did not hold an account as of the end of the previous year are each eligible for an additional preferential rate of 1.0 percentage point per year.

Reporter Kim So-hyeong compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.