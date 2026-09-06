"Three Minutes Is Enough for a Shower"—Scientist Reveals the Optimal Time to Save Water

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[Sportschosun Reporter Jong-ho Jang] "Three minutes is enough for a shower."

A claim has emerged that even an everyday shower should have an appropriate duration. A British environmental scientist suggested that about three minutes is enough when washing only the body, while an additional two minutes is appropriate if washing the hair as well.

According to the British outlet Daily Mail, Dr. Pablo Pereira-Doel, an environmental scientist at the University of Surrey, said, "Three minutes is a reasonable amount of time for a shower to wash the body," adding, "If you wash your hair, add two minutes." He explained that this includes time spent briefly relaxing under the running water during the shower.

There is an even simpler way to reduce water use further: turn off the tap while applying soap or shampoo. This can reduce the time the water runs to about one minute when quickly rinsing only the body. Including shampoo takes about two minutes, while using conditioner can still be done in roughly three minutes, according to the explanation.

The problem is that people actually shower much longer than this. Showers in British households are known to last an average of about 7.5 minutes, and some surveys have found that showers lasting more than 10 minutes are also common. Some people even shower for nearly 40 minutes.

Some analyses suggest that people do not necessarily take long showers solely for cleanliness. Dr. Pereira-Doel explained that more than four out of every 10 showers surveyed were taken for purposes not directly related to hygiene, such as relaxation, self-care, or warming up on cold mornings.

Shower duration also varies depending on the time of day. Showers tend to be relatively short in the morning because of schedules such as commuting to work or school, while they become longer in the evening or on weekends when people have more time. When water pressure is low, people may also leave the water running longer to feel that they have washed sufficiently.

Experts cited reducing the number of times shampoo is used as one of the simplest ways to shorten shower time. Dr. Pereira-Doel recommended shampooing only once instead of twice and reducing the amount of product used. The more shampoo people use, the more lather it produces, requiring more water to rinse it away.

The study containing these findings was published in the international academic journal Journal of Travel Research.

Jong-ho Jang, Reporter bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.