Hyundai Department Store Group to Pay KRW 273.8 Billion to More Than 10,000 Small and Midsize Partners Early Ahead of Chuseok

A view of the Hyundai Department Store Group headquarters. Photo provided by Hyundai Department Store Group

Ahead of the Chuseok holiday, Hyundai Department Store Group will make early payments totaling KRW 273.8 billion to more than 10,000 small and midsize partner companies.

The early payments will go to small and midsize companies that do business with Hyundai Department Store and its 15 affiliates. The number of eligible companies has increased by about 1,000 from last year's Chuseok holiday.

The payments will be made on the 21st, before the Chuseok holiday, up to nine days earlier than the originally scheduled payment date.

A Hyundai Department Store Group official said, "We are making the payments early for partner companies that are expected to face difficulties securing funds as various operating expenses, including employee bonuses, increase ahead of Chuseok." The official added, "We will continue to develop a variety of support programs to achieve shared growth with our long-standing small and midsize partners."

Reporter Kim So-hyung compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.