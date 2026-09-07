"Stand Naked"—Teaching Assistant’s Shocking Punishment of 5-Year-Old

Photo for illustrative purposes. Source: Unsplash

[Sportschosun, Jang Jong-ho] A 5-year-old boy at a school in Bangkok, Thailand, was reportedly punished by being made to stand naked in front of his classroom, causing widespread shock.

The punishment was reportedly imposed because he had not properly completed an assignment during class. The boy is said to have since struggled to eat and sleep and become afraid even to go to school.

According to Thai Rath and other local media outlets, the boy’s parents visited the Pawina Foundation, an organization that protects children and women, on the 4th and called for the teaching assistant at the school to be punished.

The incident came to light on the 27th of last month, when the boy returned home from school. His grandmother noticed that he was wearing his school uniform inside out and asked what had happened.

The boy claimed that the teaching assistant punished him because he had not finished a coloring activity during art class. According to the boy, the teacher made him take off his clothes and stand in front of the classroom. He reportedly cried in humiliation while his classmates watched.

Local media reported that the boy had been standing in front of the classroom wearing only socks, after removing even his underwear, and that his classmates had teased him.

The grandmother did not initially tell the boy’s parents, and he went to school again the next day. However, he later appeared unusually withdrawn, struggled to eat, and could not sleep. He was also afraid to return to school and expressed fear of the teacher.

The boy’s mother, who heard about the incident directly from her son on the 29th of last month, contacted the teacher herself. The teacher reportedly admitted to the punishment.

The teaching assistant reportedly explained that the boy had been causing problems because he would not listen, and that she had made him undress and stand as punishment because she did not want to hit him.

The family reported the incident to police on the 30th of last month. On the 31st, they visited the school and asked what disciplinary action would be taken against the teacher.

However, the school reportedly responded that it could only issue the teaching assistant a warning and could not take further action, such as dismissing her. The school also reportedly proposed moving the boy to another classroom.

The family ultimately sought help from the Pawina Foundation, fearing that the same thing could happen to another child if the teacher continued working at the school.

The foundation called for a thorough police investigation and said it would help the boy receive psychological counseling.

Jang Jong-ho, reporter bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.