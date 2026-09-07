The ‘Twist’ in Discarded Coffee Grounds: Potential Found as a Material for Protecting Nerve Cells

Photo for illustrative purposes. Source: Unsplash

[Sportschosun, Jang Jong-ho] A study has found that nanomaterials made from discarded coffee grounds can reduce intracellular reactive oxygen species and may affect the growth and differentiation of nervous system cells.

A joint research team led by Kim Chi-kyung, professor of neurology at Korea University Guro Hospital, along with Do Hyun-myung, research professor at the Biomedical Research Center of Korea University Guro Hospital, and Choi Jong-seob, professor in the Department of Materials Science and Engineering at Kongju National University, produced nanoscale particles called carbon dots from coffee grounds and spinach and compared their properties. Carbon dots are extremely small carbon-based materials. Because they are highly biocompatible, their potential applications in the biomedical and medical fields are being studied.

The carbon dots made from coffee grounds showed stronger antioxidant effects than those made from spinach. At the highest concentration, the antioxidant activity of the coffee-ground-derived carbon dots was 64.39%, approaching the 69.15% recorded for Vitamin C, a representative antioxidant, under the same conditions.

The research team then treated human neural progenitor cells, which can develop into various types of nervous system cells, with carbon dots derived from coffee grounds and observed the changes.

Differentiation of neural progenitor cells into astrocytes according to carbon dot concentration. As more carbon dots were added, the proportion of human neural progenitor cells developing into ‘star-shaped cells’

The treatment reduced reactive oxygen species, which can cause cellular damage. As the concentration of carbon dots increased, the neural progenitor cells also showed a stronger tendency to develop into astrocytes. Astrocytes play an important role in protecting nerve cells and maintaining a stable environment in the brain and spinal cord.

The effects were also confirmed under conditions of oxidative stress. After artificially inducing oxidative stress in the cells and treating them with coffee-ground-derived carbon dots, the researchers observed a renewed increase in differentiation into astrocytes. The expression of key genes associated with neurotoxicity and inflammatory responses also decreased. These findings suggest that coffee-ground-derived carbon dots may not only reduce reactive oxygen species but also help alleviate inflammatory responses caused by oxidative stress.

The team also confirmed that coffee-ground-derived carbon dots activate signals involved in cell growth and differentiation and increase the expression of proteins involved in protecting cells.

The study was conducted with support from the Korea University Guro Hospital Precision Regeneration Platform. Through the platform, researchers from Korea University Guro Hospital and the Department of Materials Science and Engineering at Kongju National University were connected, enabling them to combine materials engineering and clinical neuroscience—fields that had previously had limited interaction—into a single research project. From consulting on the experimental design during the early stages of the study to conducting the actual cell experiments, the platform provided support throughout the process. The project became an example of how the hospital’s research support system can lead to interdisciplinary collaboration and international academic achievements.

Professor Kim Chi-kyung said, "It is interesting that we confirmed the possibility of repurposing coffee grounds, which are discarded every day, as a material that could be used to protect nerve cells. In particular, since we confirmed that carbon dots made from coffee grounds can reduce intracellular reactive oxygen species and may also affect the growth of nervous system cells, we expect to expand the research into the field of nerve regeneration in the future."

Research Professor Do Hyun-myung stated, "The significance of this study lies in finding potential applications in the medical and biomedical fields for coffee grounds, which had been regarded simply as waste. Since we confirmed changes that reduced inflammatory responses and helped protect cells even under conditions in which the cells were under stress, we plan to continue follow-up research to determine their potential for practical use."

The findings were published in ACS Applied Materials & Interfaces, an international journal covering materials, chemistry, and biotechnology published by the American Chemical Society (ACS), one of the world’s largest scientific organizations. The study was titled ‘Spent Coffee Grounds-Derived Carbon Dots as Redox-Modulating Biomaterials for Astrocytic Differentiation of Human Neural Progenitor Cells.’

Jang Jong-ho, Reporter — bellho@sportschosun.com

From left: Kim Chi-kyung, professor of neurology at Korea University Guro Hospital; Do Hyun-myung, research professor at the Biomedical Research Center; and Choi Jong-seob, professor in the Department of Materials

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.