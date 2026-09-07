"Residual Liver Function Is as Important as Tumor Size in Liver Cancer Treatment"

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[Sportschosun, Jang Jong-ho] Liver cancer has characteristics that distinguish it from other cancers. While treatment for most cancers focuses on eliminating the tumor itself, liver cancer requires both treating the tumor and preserving liver function. If treatment focuses solely on eliminating the cancer and liver function deteriorates, subsequent treatment may no longer be possible.

Even when tumors are the same size, treatment options may differ from patient to patient. For example, consider two patients with 3-cm liver tumors.

A patient with sufficient residual liver function, no jaundice or ascites, and no elevated portal vein pressure has a broad range of treatment options, including surgery and ablation. By contrast, a patient with a tumor of the same size but insufficient residual liver function due to jaundice, ascites, or varices faces a high risk of liver failure after surgery. Other treatments, such as liver transplantation or embolization, must therefore be considered. This is why treatment cannot be determined by tumor size alone.

Liver function is also a key variable in the Barcelona Clinic Liver Cancer (BCLC) classification, a widely used system for staging liver cancer. As liver function declines, the available treatment options gradually decrease. Various treatments are available, including liver resection, liver transplantation, ablation, embolization, radiation therapy, and systemic anticancer therapy. However, if liver function cannot support treatment, many of these options cannot even be attempted.

For this reason, liver cancer care requires continuous monitoring of liver function before, during, and after treatment. Before treatment, doctors comprehensively assess the volume and function of the liver expected to remain after treatment, the presence of jaundice, ascites, or varices, and liver function scores such as Child-Pugh, albumin-bilirubin (ALBI), and Model for End-Stage Liver Disease (MELD). During treatment, they manage medications and kidney function and administer antiviral drugs for viral hepatitis, the underlying disease, to prevent a rapid decline in liver function. After treatment, they monitor both recurrence and the course of chronic liver disease and, when necessary, reassess the possibility of liver transplantation.

A multidisciplinary approach is essential for comprehensive care. This involves collaboration among gastroenterology, radiology, pathology, radiation oncology, nursing coordinators, surgery, and other departments. Studies have reported that patients who receive multidisciplinary care have significantly higher five-year survival rates than those who do not, while their risk of death also decreases substantially.

It is also important for liver cancer patients, their families, and healthcare professionals who frequently interact with them to recognize signs of worsening liver function. These signs may include jaundice, in which the eyes or skin become more yellow than usual; darker urine; ascites, which can cause sudden abdominal swelling or rapid weight gain; changes in speech or behavior; black stools or bleeding; reduced food intake; and unexplained fever.

Ryu Dam, a professor of gastroenterology at Soonchunhyang University Seoul Hospital, emphasized, "Liver cancer is a disease that involves both the cancer itself and problems with the liver as an organ." Ryu added, "Safe and effective treatment is possible only when residual liver function and the patient's overall condition are considered together, rather than judging treatment solely by tumor size."

Jang Jong-ho, reporter bellho@sportschosun.com

Ryu Dam, professor of gastroenterology at Soonchunhyang University Seoul Hospital

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.