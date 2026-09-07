Hallym University Medical Center Hosts the 6th 'WeRunWe路'... "Practicing the Value of Sharing While Running"

[Sportschosun Reporter Jang Jong-ho] Hallym University Medical Center (President Lee Jae-jun) will hold the charity virtual race '6th WeRunWe路' from October 19 to November 15. Registration is open from September 7 to 20.

WeRunWe路 was first launched in 2021 to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Hallym University Medical Center and has achieved cumulative donations of over 180 million won to date. By delivering the entire amount of participants' donations to social welfare organizations such as the Hallym Burn Foundation, it has established itself as a representative ESG activity that helps socially vulnerable people, including burn patients and firefighters.

A total of 1,384 people participated in the first year's 'WeRunWe路: It's Okay to Go Slowly,' raising 41.52 million won. The donations were delivered to the Hallym Burn Foundation, Sang Rok Orphanage, Sillim Social Welfare Center, and Yeongdeungpo Senior Welfare Center, and were used to support the independence and livelihoods of low-income children and adolescents.

Since then, WeRunWe路 has expanded its scope of support to include burn patients and firefighters, donating the entire participation fee every year. Participants' donations have been used to cover the medical and nursing expenses of burn patients requiring long-term treatment, while also supporting psychological counseling and trauma recovery for firefighters who repeatedly experience psychological distress at fire and disaster sites. In particular, to systematically support firefighters' psychological recovery beyond simple one-time assistance, the organization developed the 'Firefighter Trauma 119 Academy' program in collaboration with Hallym University Hangang Sacred Heart Hospital.

Through this initiative, psychological counseling, customized treatment, and mind-body stabilization programs have been provided to a total of 180 firefighters to date. WeRunWe路 has evolved into a participatory social contribution activity in which participants take care of their health while running and simultaneously support the treatment and recovery of neighbors in need through donated participation fees. Hallym University Medical Center plans to continue supporting burn patients and firefighters through this year's 6th WeRunWe路 by connecting healthy daily activities with sharing.

Broadcasters who sympathize with WeRunWe路's spirit of sharing have continued to participate. Comedian Kim Min-kyung and broadcaster Jeong Sun-hee have contributed to spreading a healthy culture of giving, and this year, former Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) announcer and broadcaster Kim Dae-ho is set to participate, promoting WeRunWe路's spirit of sharing and adding meaning to the act of giving.

Participants can run freely at their preferred time and location during the event and verify their race record by posting it on their personal social media. After registering online and receiving a commemorative package, they participate in a run during the event period and then register the URL of their personal social media post on the WeRunWe路 website.

All participants this year will receive a package consisting of a functional T-shirt, running socks, a commemorative WeRunWe路 medal, and a bib number.

Sponsors are also joining in the spirit of sharing. Dr. Solution (Andr) is sponsoring three types of cosmetic samples, @freshmaeil is providing Runner Amino Acid Sticks and Mediwell Dangsolve, and Baeksansu (Nongshim) is providing bottled water and free coupons usable on the Baeksansu app, contributing to the participants' commemorative packages.

Various events have also been prepared so that participants can enjoy running and donating during the event. These include the 'Early Bird Event' for the first 100 applicants, the 'Messages of Comfort Event' for sending messages of support to burn patients and firefighters, the 'Together We Event' for verifying group photos, and the '3Run Challenge' for verifying running records from three different dates. A 'Lucky Draw' will also provide special gifts to participants with bib numbers 1, 7, 77, 777, and 1500.

In addition to the online virtual race, Hallym University Medical Center will hold an offline event where its faculty and staff gather to run. On November 5, it plans to hold a running event attended by faculty and staff to share the purpose of WeRunWe路 and promote a healthy culture of giving.

Further details about the event can be found on the WeRunWe路 website and Hallym University Medical Center's Instagram and Facebook pages.

Meanwhile, encouraged by the enthusiastic response from participants last year, the number of participants has been increased to 1,500 this year. Anyone, including faculty and staff of Hallym University Medical Center, can participate. The participation fee is 30,000 won per person, and participants can receive a donation receipt issued in their own name. The participation fees will be donated to the Hallym Burn Foundation, a social welfare corporation, and used to support neighbors in need.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.