Yuhan Corporation, Novartis Korea Sign Strategic Partnership Agreement for Domestic Distribution, Sales and Promotion of Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria Treatment Rhapsido

◇Yoo Byung-jae, CEO of Novartis Korea (left), and Cho Wook-je, CEO of Yuhan Corporation. Photo provided by Yuhan Corporation

Yuhan Corporation signed a strategic partnership agreement with Novartis Korea on the 3rd for the domestic distribution, sales and promotion of Rhapsido (active ingredient: remibrutinib), a treatment for chronic spontaneous urticaria.

Yuhan Corporation will be solely responsible for the domestic distribution of Rhapsido. Novartis Korea will handle promotional activities at general hospitals, while Yuhan Corporation will conduct promotions at hospitals and clinics.

Rhapsido is an oral inhibitor that targets BTK (Bruton's tyrosine kinase). In April, it received approval in South Korea for the treatment of adults with chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU) whose condition is not adequately controlled with H1 antihistamine treatment.

Chronic spontaneous urticaria is a condition in which symptoms such as wheals, angioedema and itching recur due to inflammatory mediators, including histamine, released during mast cell activation. Rhapsido works by selectively inhibiting BTK, which is involved in this process, thereby reducing the release of inflammatory mediators. While conventional antihistamines are used to control symptoms by blocking histamine receptors, Rhapsido is a treatment option that targets BTK, which is involved in the activation of mast cells and basophils.

Building on this partnership, the two companies plan to launch a range of initiatives to improve access to treatment for patients who need Rhapsido and raise awareness of chronic spontaneous urticaria.

Cho Wook-je, CEO of Yuhan Corporation, said, "Rhapsido is an innovative treatment that can provide a new option for patients with chronic spontaneous urticaria." He added, "Drawing on Yuhan Corporation's sales and marketing capabilities and nationwide distribution network, we will do our utmost to effectively communicate the value of Rhapsido to healthcare professionals and patients and contribute to improving the treatment environment."

Yoo Byung-jae, CEO of Novartis Korea, said, "Chronic spontaneous urticaria has a significant impact on patients' daily lives and quality of life because its symptoms recur and are difficult to predict. Nevertheless, many patients continue to suffer because their symptoms are not adequately controlled despite antihistamine treatment." He added, "Our partnership with Yuhan Corporation, which has extensive experience and a deep understanding of dermatological care in community clinics, is an important milestone in bringing Rhapsido closer to the patients who need it."

Sohyung Kim compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.