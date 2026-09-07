Beautiful TV Host Sentenced to Death for Drug Trafficking... Cries, Saying, "I Have Been Wronged"

Photo source: Sarah Khalifa’s Instagram

[Sportschosun | Reporter Jang Jong-ho] A famous Egyptian TV host has been sentenced to death for allegedly being involved in a large-scale drug manufacturing and trafficking case.

According to CNN and other foreign media outlets, the Cairo Criminal Court sentenced 12 defendants, including 39-year-old TV host Sarah Khalifa, to death by hanging on the 5th, local time, on charges including drug manufacturing and trafficking.

They were accused of importing materials used to manufacture drugs from overseas, producing synthetic drugs, and attempting to distribute them. They were also charged with possessing illegal firearms and ammunition.

There are 28 defendants in the case. The court sentenced 12 of them to death, nine to life imprisonment, and acquitted seven. The defendants who received death sentences were also reportedly fined 500,000 Egyptian pounds each, equivalent to approximately 13 million won.

According to prosecutors, the defendants imported materials needed to manufacture synthetic drugs from overseas and divided the work among themselves to produce and distribute them. During the investigation, more than 750 kilograms of synthetic drugs and the materials used to make them were seized. Two apartments believed to have been used to store and manufacture the drugs were also identified. Unauthorized firearms and ammunition were found as well.

According to foreign media reports, Khalifa is a well-known broadcaster in Egypt. She became known as the host of Mission: Impossible, a TV program covering public safety and criminal cases. She has also operated businesses related to beauty and plastic-surgery clinics, as well as event planning. She has approximately 2.5 million Instagram followers.

Khalifa has consistently denied the allegations. In court, she reportedly cried and said, "I have been wronged," claiming that she had never used drugs or been involved in the case.

As the ruling remains subject to appeal, whether and when the sentences will actually be carried out is expected to be determined through further legal proceedings.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.