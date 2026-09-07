"I Was Too Busy to Even Consider Going to the Hospital..." Changwon Himchan Hospital Wins Praise for Medical Support Through the 'Rural House Call Bus'

Changwon Himchan Hospital orthopedic surgeon Choi Jung-woo (left) and neurosurgeon Jung Dae-young during consultations.

[Sportschosun, Reporter Jang Jong-ho] Changwon Himchan Hospital, led by Hospital Director Lee Sang-hoon, brought compassionate medical care to rural residents with limited access to healthcare, spreading warmth throughout the community. On the 4th, the hospital provided medical support through the 'Rural House Call Bus' for approximately 200 local residents at the conference room of Jinju Bukbu Nonghyup.

The event began with the signing of a brief memorandum of understanding with Jinju Bukbu Nonghyup, led by cooperative chief Hong Kyung-pyo. More than 20 experienced medical professionals and staff members participated, including Changwon Himchan Hospital orthopedic surgeon Choi Jung-woo and neurosurgeon Jung Dae-young, as well as nurses and physical therapists.

The team first conducted consultations on joint and spinal conditions, followed by mobile X-rays, blood pressure and blood glucose measurements, basic osteoporosis screenings, and specialist consultations. In addition to basic physical therapy to relieve pain, the team immediately provided high-quality services on-site, including extracorporeal shock wave therapy, earning an enthusiastic response from attendees.

An octogenarian identified by his surname Lee, who received an examination and treatment, said, "My shoulder and arm ached from driving a cultivator and watering the fields, and the pain was so severe that I could barely lift them." He added, "With farm work so urgent and demanding, I couldn't even consider going to the hospital, so I just endured it. I can't express how grateful I am that you came all the way here to examine me and even gave me such relieving physical therapy."

Choi Jung-woo, an orthopedic surgeon at Changwon Himchan Hospital, said, "It is meaningful to provide practical help to elderly residents who continue working despite enduring pain from the hard work of farming during the busy agricultural season." He added, "We will continue providing medical support to eliminate healthcare blind spots in rural areas and help older residents maintain healthy daily lives."

The 'Rural House Call Bus,' jointly promoted by the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs (MAFRA), local governments, and the National Agricultural Cooperative Federation (NACF), is a social-contribution program that visits rural areas with inadequate medical infrastructure to provide comprehensive healthcare services. Following medical support in Changnyeong County in April and Uiryeong County in May, Changwon Himchan Hospital successfully completed its latest service in Jinju. The hospital plans to continue visiting rural areas across the province to provide medical support.

Jang Jong-ho, Reporter bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.