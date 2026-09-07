Trump Suggests Renaming New Mexico ‘New America’: “A Much More Authoritative and Beautiful Name”

Photo credit: Truth Social

[Sportschosun, Reporter Jong-ho Jang] U.S. President Donald Trump proposed renaming the U.S. state of New Mexico by posting a map labeling it “New America.”

The move came after he recently signed an executive order renaming Lake Ontario, which lies along the U.S.-Canada border, “Lake America.”

According to U.S. media outlets including the New York Post, President Trump posted a map of New Mexico on his social media platform Truth Social on the 6th local time. On the map, the word “Mexico” in the existing name “New Mexico” had been crossed out in red and replaced with “America.”

President Trump then posted that “many people have suggested changing the name of New Mexico to ‘New America,’” describing it as “a much more authoritative and beautiful name” for residents of the state, which has enormous potential.

The post was also shared by the White House’s official social media account. This prompted speculation that the Trump administration might actually be pursuing a name change for New Mexico.

However, President Trump has not signed an executive order changing New Mexico’s official name.

New Mexico’s political leaders immediately pushed back.

Democratic U.S. Senator Martin Heinrich wrote on social media, “There are three things I will always call by their actual names,” referring to the Gulf of Mexico, Lake Ontario and New Mexico.

Democratic Senator Ben Ray Luján of the same party also responded, “It’s New Mexico. It always has been and always will be.”

Democratic Governor of New Mexico Michelle Lujan Grisham also said that the state’s name was not up for debate. According to local media, she emphasized that the name New Mexico had been in use before the United States existed.

Meanwhile, some analysts say Trump’s latest proposal is part of a broader series of recent efforts to rename geographic features.

Shortly after taking office in January 2025, President Trump issued an executive order changing the Gulf of Mexico to the “Gulf of America.” Last month, he followed with an executive order changing the name of Lake Ontario, which straddles Canada and the United States, to “Lake America.”

Jong-ho Jang, Reporter bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.