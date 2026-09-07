Industrial Bank of Korea to Conduct Open-Ended Recruitment for Regular Employees in Second Half of 2026; Applications Accepted Through Sept. 21

Industrial Bank of Korea will conduct open-ended recruitment for regular employees in the second half of 2026.

In the digital and IT fields, the bank will hire six people across three areas: IT business management and consulting; platform architecture design and operations; and cyberthreat analysis and response. In the finance field, it plans to select nine people across five areas: global investment banking; global finance, including interpretation and translation; treasury management; actuarial services; and certified public accounting, including the Korean Institute of Certified Public Accountants (KICPA).

Applicants must have relevant work experience in their respective recruitment fields or hold professional certifications. Applications will be accepted through the recruitment website until Sept. 21. Final successful candidates are scheduled to be announced in November after document screening, practical tests, and interviews. The bank also plans to actively consider manager-level hiring by recognizing master’s and doctoral degrees and work experience in accordance with relevant regulations.

Meanwhile, following its ongoing open recruitment of 175 new employees, Industrial Bank of Korea plans to recruit youth interns in late October.

The new employee recruitment will cover four areas: 130 positions in general finance, five in digital, 25 in IT, and 15 for high school graduates. Applications will be accepted through Sept. 14, with final successful candidates scheduled to be announced in early December after document screening, written tests, practical tests, and interviews.

An Industrial Bank of Korea official said, "The bank plans to continue recruiting in relevant fields to secure future growth engines through digital transformation and strengthen competitiveness in its core business areas."

Sohyung Kim, reporter compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.