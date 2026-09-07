"Obesity Injections May Cause Gallstones and Cholecystitis"... Study Finds 2.29-Fold Increase in Risk

AI-generated image

[Sportschosun, Jang Jong-ho] "Obesity-treatment injections such as Wegovy and Mounjaro may cause gallstones or cholecystitis in addition to acute pancreatitis."

Kim Kwang-hyun, a department head in the Department of Surgery at Incheon Sejong Hospital, said, "Rapid weight loss itself is a major risk factor for gallstones. This does not mean people should avoid obesity treatment. Rather, they should distinguish between abdominal discomfort caused by obesity injections and abdominal pain caused by gallstones or other conditions, and promptly seek medical attention for treatment."

Acute pancreatitis is the most common serious side effect discussed in connection with obesity injections.

Recently, however, gallstones and cholecystitis have also drawn attention as potential side effects of obesity injections.

A 2022 meta-analysis published in JAMA Internal Medicine, a journal of the American Medical Association, found that patients who used glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonists, a key class of obesity injections, had a 37% higher risk of gallbladder and biliary diseases than those who did not use them.

The risk of undergoing gallbladder removal surgery increased by as much as 70%. In studies involving the drugs for weight loss, the risk of gallbladder and biliary diseases increased 2.29-fold.

The study analyzed 76 randomized clinical trials involving more than 103,000 people in total.

Kim explained, "Rapid weight loss itself is a major risk factor for gallstones, and the study suggests that GLP-1 may also reduce gallbladder motility and bile release. In other words, rapid weight loss and bile stasis in the gallbladder may work together to create an environment conducive to gallstone formation."

He stressed, "This does not mean people should avoid effective obesity treatment because they are concerned about gallstones. The key is not to dismiss symptoms as merely a drug side effect and let them go untreated."

Wegovy and Mounjaro can cause nausea or abdominal discomfort, which may make it difficult to distinguish the early symptoms of gallstones.

If pain in the upper abdomen or right upper quadrant, or pain after meals, recurs, or if fever or jaundice occurs along with abdominal pain, it is important to check for possible gallstones or cholecystitis.

If biliary pain or acute cholecystitis develops, simply stopping the obesity injection will not resolve the problem. Existing gallstones do not disappear on their own.

Kim Kwang-hyun advised, "As obesity treatments rapidly become widespread, pancreatitis is not the only cause of abdominal pain we need to watch for. In the era of obesity injections, we must also remember gallstones and cholecystitis. If symptoms occur, patients should promptly visit a medical institution and consult a specialist about definitive treatment options, such as medication or gallbladder removal surgery."

Jang Jong-ho, Reporter — bellho@sportschosun.com

Kim Kwang-hyun, department head

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.