7-Eleven Seeks Outstanding Talent to Drive Future Growth

Provided by KOREA SEVEN

7-Eleven, operated by KOREA SEVEN, is seeking outstanding talent to help drive its future growth.

7-Eleven announced that it will recruit hiring-linked interns through the 15th.

The recruitment is for sales management positions responsible for supporting franchise operations. Positions are available in Gyeonggi, Gangwon, Chungcheong and Honam, with hiring conducted in consideration of applicants’ preferred work locations.

The recruitment process consists of document screening, an organizational and job-fit assessment, a first-round competency interview, an internship, and a second-round presentation and executive interview.

The approximately four-week internship will provide hands-on training in the field, helping participants deepen their understanding of sales management and gain direct experience with the practical skills required on the job.

Alongside the hiring-linked internship program, 7-Eleven is also holding university recruitment briefing sessions to communicate directly with prospective applicants.

After holding a recruitment briefing session at Hanyang University on the 3rd, 7-Eleven will visit Chungbuk National University on the 7th, followed by Dongguk University and Chungnam National University on the 8th, to conduct recruitment briefings and one-on-one career counseling.

Recruiters and working-level employees will participate directly to explain the key responsibilities of sales management, actual work experiences and the recruitment process, while answering prospective applicants’ questions about the company and the positions.

7-Eleven will also participate in the Regional Youth Employment Briefing Session to be held at the Daejeon Employment Center on the 10th.

The event was organized by the Ministry of Employment and Labor to provide young people outside the Seoul metropolitan area with various employment opportunities and information. 7-Eleven plans to provide local young job seekers with recruitment information and help them better understand the company and its positions.

A 7-Eleven recruiter said, "Through this recruitment, we will actively communicate with prospective applicants and continue securing outstanding talent who can help build 7-Eleven’s growth with us."

Further information about the recruitment is available on the Lotte Group recruitment website.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.