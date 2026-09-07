Saemangeum Clean Energy Expo Opens, Unveiling Vision for Advanced-Industry Investment

The 2026 Saemangeum Clean Energy Expo, which showcases Jeonbuk State’s clean energy policies and technologies in one place, will open on September 17. Its goal is to build Saemangeum’s energy industry ecosystem by expanding cooperation among companies, universities, research institutes, and the government, with a focus on offshore wind power, hydrogen, and RE100.

The Saemangeum Clean Energy Expo is hosted by Jeonbuk State and Gunsan City and organized by Jeonbuk Techno Park. It will be held for two days, from September 17 to 18, at the Gunsan Saemangeum Convention Center (GSCO). Under the theme “Energy Transformation Begins with Sunlight and Wind: RE100 Jeonbuk,” the expo will present policies, industry trends, and technologies related to renewable energy, hydrogen, and RE100.

At the opening ceremony, Jeonbuk State, Gunsan City, Kunsan National University, and UNISON will sign a mutual cooperation agreement to build an offshore wind industry ecosystem. The parties plan to promote the use of locally produced offshore wind equipment, investment and research in Gunsan related to offshore wind turbines, expansion of infrastructure for maintenance, training of specialized personnel, and technological cooperation.

The Clean Energy Forum will discuss the current state of the industry and future challenges under the themes of renewable energy, hydrogen, and RE100. The renewable energy session will address Saemangeum’s transition to renewable energy and ways to expand its industrial ecosystem. The hydrogen session will cover the storage, transportation, and utilization of large-scale clean hydrogen. The RE100 session will examine companies’ energy transition strategies and implementation plans. Nineteen companies in the solar, hydrogen, and wind power sectors will participate in the exhibition and operate 22 booths. They will showcase related technologies and products, while research posters by master’s and doctoral researchers from universities in Jeonbuk State will also be displayed.

The Comprehensive Clean Energy Pavilion will introduce Saemangeum’s renewable energy cluster, large-scale offshore wind power, and plans for the Saemangeum RE100 industrial complex, along with distributed energy, energy storage systems (ESS), next-generation AI-based power grids, and the hydrogen industry ecosystem. It will also unveil Saemangeum’s investment vision for advanced industries, including AI, robotics, and hydrogen.

Jeonbuk State and Jeonbuk Techno Park plan to use the Saemangeum Clean Energy Expo to promote Saemangeum’s renewable energy resources and Jeonbuk State’s clean energy capabilities. They also aim to expand an industrial ecosystem connecting clean energy production with corporate use and the development of new industries.

Reporter Kim Se-hyung fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.