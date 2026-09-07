"Who Are You?" Controversy Erupts Over Woman with a Black-Painted Face in the Stands

Photo credit: News.com, X

[Sportschosun, Jong-ho Jang] A female fan seated in the stands during an Australian Football League game in Australia has sparked controversy after her face was painted black. She explained that she had no intention of making a racial slur and that the makeup was meant to portray the crow mascot of the team she supports.

According to Australian media outlets including News.com, during the Australian Football League (AFL) game between Adelaide Football Club and Western Bulldogs at Adelaide Oval on the 5th local time, a woman in the Adelaide Football Club supporters' section was shown with her face painted black on the broadcast and the stadium's large electronic scoreboard.

The scene quickly spread across social media after the game.

Some users criticized not only the fan but also the stadium and the club for failing to prevent what they viewed as a racially derogatory display.

As the controversy grew, the woman gave her own explanation to local media.

She explained that she had not painted her face black to represent a race or mock anyone, but had applied the makeup to imitate the crow, the Adelaide Football Club's mascot.

She said, "I painted my face black to make it look more realistic," adding, "I wore black gloves for the same reason."

Photos released afterward showed that the woman was wearing not only black face makeup but also a hat resembling a crow's head and beak, along with wing-shaped clothing. However, some pointed out that the broadcast did not clearly show the full costume, causing the black paint on her face to stand out.

The red bow tie she wore also became a subject of online debate. Some users noted that the combination of black face makeup and a red bow tie evoked imagery associated with the racial caricature of Black people in the West in the past.

Meanwhile, the woman at the center of the controversy is known to be a devoted Adelaide Football Club fan. According to local reports, she has become known for attending important games in distinctive and eye-catching outfits, and reportedly received a fan-related award in 2018.

Jong-ho Jang, Reporter | bellho@sportschosun.com

Photo credit: X

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.