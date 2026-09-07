Emergency Slide Deploys Just Before Takeoff—A Veteran Flight Attendant's Mistake?

Photo credit: The Sun

[Sportschosun Reporter Jang Jong-ho] An emergency evacuation slide suddenly deployed from a British Airways passenger plane preparing for takeoff, delaying the flight by more than three hours. The incident was reportedly caused by a senior cabin crew member's mistake. The airline estimates that it incurred losses of approximately KRW 180 million.

According to the British newspaper The Sun, an emergency slide suddenly deployed from the rear door of British Airways flight BA94 on the night of the 4th local time. The flight was scheduled to depart Montreal for London's Heathrow Airport.

The slide deployed onto a ground-service vehicle parked beside the aircraft. Fortunately, the vehicle did not overturn, and no workers at the scene were reportedly injured.

The Sun reported that a senior cabin crew member accidentally activated the emergency slide, adding that the airline also regarded the incident as an absurd mistake.

As a result, the flight departed approximately three hours and 30 minutes later than scheduled.

British Airways said, "We apologized to customers whose travel plans were delayed." The airline is also reportedly investigating the cause of the incident.

Meanwhile, the incident was estimated to have resulted in repair costs of approximately £100,000, or about KRW 180 million, for British Airways.

Jang Jong-ho, Reporter

bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.