“Heavy Ion Therapy Set to Expand to Stage IV Lung Cancer with Limited Metastases”... 43% Lower Risk of Disease Progression and 38% Lower Risk of Death

[Sportschosun, Reporter Jang Jong-ho] Heavy ion therapy is expanding beyond early-stage lung cancer to stage IV lung cancer in which the cancer has spread to other organs but the number of metastatic lesions remains limited. Yonsei Cancer Center announced on the 7th that it plans to extend heavy ion therapy, which has primarily been used for early-stage non-small cell lung cancer, to patients with stage IV lung cancer with oligometastases.

Lung cancer is classified as stage IV once it has spread to other organs. However, treatment strategies may differ between stage IV cancer that has spread extensively across multiple organs and cancer that has metastasized to only a few lesions.

Recent studies have continued to show that, for oligometastatic lung cancer with a limited number of metastatic lesions, local treatment—radiation therapy to eliminate both the primary tumor and metastatic tumors—combined with systemic treatments such as chemotherapy or targeted therapy can extend patients’ survival.

Combined systemic and local treatment has shown benefits in lung cancer with EGFR mutations. In an overseas multicenter phase 3 clinical trial, adding radiation therapy to the primary tumor and metastatic lesions alongside an EGFR-targeted therapy extended progression-free survival from 12.5 months to 20.2 months. Overall survival also increased from 17.4 months to 25.5 months.

Another phase 3 clinical trial found that progression-free survival among patients who received thoracic radiation therapy along with targeted therapy increased from 10.6 months to 17.1 months. Overall survival rose from 26.2 months to 34.4 months, while the risk of disease progression fell by 43% and the risk of death by 38%.

In South Korea, Yonsei Cancer Center also confirmed the potential of this treatment strategy through a multicenter phase 2 study. Patients with EGFR-mutated oligometastatic lung cancer received the third-generation targeted therapy Lazertinib together with stereotactic body radiation therapy, which delivers radiation intensively to cancer sites. Median progression-free survival was 34 months, and no grade 3 or higher radiation pneumonitis occurred.

Based on these findings, Yonsei Cancer Center plans to use heavy ion therapy as a new local treatment option for oligometastatic lung cancer.

The treatment will newly be offered to elderly patients and those with reduced lung function who faced significant burdens from conventional radiation therapy. Patients with interstitial lung disease or idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis had difficulty receiving aggressive treatment because radiation therapy can cause radiation pneumonitis or worsen existing lung disease. Heavy ion therapy can concentrate powerful energy on cancer cells while reducing the radiation dose delivered to surrounding healthy tissue. This applies not only to healthy lung tissue but also to other organs, including the heart and esophagus.

Kim Kyung-hwan, a professor of radiation oncology, said, “The heavy ion therapy center at Yonsei Cancer Center plans to first expand the use of heavy ion therapy among patients with oligometastatic lung cancer who are likely to respond well to systemic treatment, including those with EGFR mutations, and who may achieve long-term survival. We plan to continuously accumulate clinical data from treated patients and further define the effectiveness and role of heavy ion therapy in stage IV lung cancer.”

Kim Hye-ryeon, director of the Lung Cancer Center, said, “Even patients with stage IV lung cancer may achieve long-term survival through active local treatment, depending on the extent of metastasis and their condition. We will organically integrate surgery, chemotherapy and targeted therapy, radiation therapy, and heavy ion therapy to develop optimal treatment strategies for each patient.”

Jang Jong-ho, Reporter bellho@sportschosun.com

Professor Kim Kyung-hwan preparing for heavy ion therapy.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.