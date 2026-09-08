“A Healthy Holiday Facing Autumn”: 18th High1 Sky Forest Trail Trekking Festival to Be Held

◇In October, the foliage of Jeongseon County, Gangwon Province, dons five vivid colors. Participants in the 16th High1 Sky Forest Trail Trekking Festival enjoy trekking at High1 Resort in Jeongseon County. Jeongseon

In October, Jeongseon County becomes one of the healthiest destinations in Korea. A trekking festival is held every year, offering a variety of wellness experiences, including enjoying the autumn foliage and phytoncides. On October 9, at the height of autumn, Korea’s leading trekking event will take place along Jeongseon County’s pristine forest trails. It is the High1 Sky Forest Trail Trekking Festival, launched by The Sportschosun in 2007 to promote healthy family culture. The festival has helped revitalize regional tourism and encourage a nationwide walking culture for better health. It has established itself as one of Korea’s leading festivals for fully enjoying autumn. It is an ideal healing trip where visitors can admire the foliage, take care of their health, and create unforgettable memories. As they walk step by step into the trees on a dreamlike journey filled with autumn from morning to night, they can encounter a healthier version of themselves in body and mind.

◇People of all ages from across the country participate in the High1 Sky Forest Trail Trekking Festival every year. The photo shows participants enjoying the trek at the 15th High1 Sky Forest Trail Trekking Festival.

▶A spectacle of five-colored autumn foliage along the Untan Godo Trail, with photo spots everywhere

There are many places to enjoy autumn foliage. Major mountains across the country, including Seoraksan, Jirisan, and Naejangsan, are constantly visited by people seeking the fall colors. However, opportunities to experience autumn foliage as wellness content are rare. To make the experience enjoyable for people of all ages, many factors must be considered, including gently sloping forest paths, comfortable accommodations, nearby attractions, and engaging activities. In this regard, the Untan Godo Trail at High1 Resort in Jeongseon County, Gangwon Province, meets all the requirements and is an excellent destination for the whole family to enjoy the autumn foliage. If one drawback must be identified, it would be transportation access. However, with holidays such as National Foundation Day and Hangeul Day creating a long weekend this fall, why not travel to Jeongseon County with friends, a partner, or family without the burden of taking extra time off? In addition, the High1 Sky Forest Trail Trekking Festival will be held in Jeongseon County during the October holiday period. Because Jeongseon County lies close to the sky, the High1 Sky Forest Trail is filled with five-colored autumn foliage and offers a unique charm at every turn. The history of the Untan Godo Trail, which once carried coal at an elevation of 1,000 meters, adds depth to its appeal. This is why many people from across the country, including Jeju Island, visit Jeongseon County to enjoy the High1 Sky Forest Trail Trekking Festival and immerse themselves in the beauty of fluffy silver grass and colorful autumn leaves.

◇The High1 Sky Forest Trail Trekking Festival has established itself as a leading cultural attraction in Gangwon Province by combining travel and sports. The 18th High1 Sky Forest Trail Trekking Festival will feature a

This year’s High1 Sky Forest Trail Trekking Festival will be held on October 9 (Friday). Hosted by The Sportschosun and sponsored by High1 Resort, the Eastern Regional Office of the Korea Forest Service, and Gangwon Tourism Organization (GWTO), the festival will mark its 18th edition this year. The operational expertise accumulated over the years is expected to enhance the satisfaction of festival participants.

This year’s High1 Sky Forest Trail Trekking Festival includes many changes. First, the event was moved from its usual Saturday schedule to Friday for participants’ convenience. Since it will take place on Hangeul Day, a public holiday on October 9, the event will run during the Friday-to-Sunday long weekend, allowing visitors to enjoy a trip around Gangwon Province at the same time. Interest among clubs and family groups is also expected to rise, so applying earlier than in previous years will be advantageous.

The 15th High1 Sky Forest Trail Trekking Festival was held on October 21 in the area around High1 Resort and the Untan Trail in Jeongseon County, Gangwon Province. Participants relax at Dorongi Pond. Jeongseon County =

The strength of the High1 Sky Forest Trail Trekking Festival is its convenience. Participants can reserve condominium accommodations at High1 Resort at discounts of up to 75 percent, making it easy to enjoy the hidden attractions of Jeongseon County, Gangwon Province, which might otherwise be considered difficult to access, rather than merely attending a trekking festival. Using a High1 Resort condominium as a base, visitors can explore a variety of destinations within an hour by car, including Cheongnyeongpo, which has recently gained popularity through the drama “The Man Who Lives with the King,” as well as Donghae and Samcheok.

◇This year’s High1 Sky Forest Trail Trekking Festival has expanded its Kids Run program. It will be held twice, on October 9 and October 10, with native English-speaking instructors participating.

Beyond simple trekking, the festival has expanded its programs to include trail running and Kids Run. The Kids Run will be held both on the day of the High1 Sky Forest Trail Trekking Festival, October 9, and the following day, October 10. It can serve as a distinctive exercise program tailored to children’s different stages of growth, when health management is especially important. The Kids Run will take the form of play-based activities, and the participation of native English-speaking instructors is expected to raise satisfaction by combining exercise and education through sportainment and edutainment. The trail-running course is set at 10 kilometers, allowing participants to receive a certificate. It incorporates a challenging element that lets them test their limits and take on a personal challenge rather than simply enjoy the activity.

◇The 18th High1 Sky Forest Trail Trekking Festival will offer a Family Course, Sky Trail Course, and Trail-Running Course.

▶Choose from three courses by difficulty: “Fun for the whole family”

The trekking courses at the High1 Sky Forest Trail Trekking Festival are divided by difficulty into the Family Course, Sky Trail Course, and Trail-Running Course. The Family Course is a 7-kilometer route designed for beginners. Taking children and older participants into consideration, the course begins at Mountain Condo, where participants take the Untan Godo cable car up to Mountain Top before starting the walk. The view of Jeongseon County in autumn from the gondola, which lasts for a considerable time, is like a work of art. Once they arrive at Mountain Top, the main trek begins. Walking along the dwarf bamboo path, past Dorongi Pond, and through the Highland Forest Trail, a perimeter path, participants head toward the High1 Palace Hotel, the endpoint of the trekking course. Dorongi Pond, encountered along the route, is one of the hidden attractions.

◇The High1 Sky Forest Trail Trekking Festival is centered on the Untan Godo Trail, and participants encounter various photo spots as they walk. Participants enjoy trekking at the 16th High1 Sky Forest Trail Trekking

The ecological pond was formed when former coal-mining tunnels collapsed because of ground subsidence. It has served as a refuge for wild animals and offers views of various wildflowers in every season. The Family Course is relatively comfortable and takes approximately two to three hours to complete. After finishing the trek, participants take a gondola back to the Mountain Lawn Plaza, bringing the trekking experience to an end.

The Sky Trail Course is designed for intermediate to advanced participants. At approximately 10 kilometers, it is about 3 kilometers longer than the Family Course. However, its difficulty is relatively low and it offers many sights, earning it a reputation as a premium traditional course. Participants travel from the Mountain Condo Lawn Plaza through the Sky Forest Trail, Hwajeolryeong Trail, Larch Forest Trail, and Lady’s Slipper Trail to the High1 Palace Hotel, the endpoint of the trekking course. They then return to the Mountain Lawn Plaza by the Untan Godo cable car. Completing the course is expected to take just over four hours.

◇Participants in the High1 Sky Forest Trail Trekking Festival range across many age groups. The photo shows Grandfather Jo Hyeon-yeong participating in the trail run at the 16th High1 Sky Forest Trail Trekking Festival

The Trail-Running Course covers a 10-kilometer section connecting Mountain Condo, the Sky Forest Trail, Hwajeolryeong Trail, Larch Forest Trail, Lady’s Slipper Trail, and High1 Hotel. It uses sections of the Sky Trail Course, with starting times and other arrangements coordinated so that runners’ routes do not overlap with those of trekking participants.

The Sky Forest Trail, reached after starting from the lawn plaza in front of Mountain Condo, has relatively steep slopes. Hwajeolryeong Trail is a fairly steep and narrow mountain path. Upon reaching the larch forest trail at an elevation of 1,300 meters, at the 6.5-kilometer point, participants may take a short break. This special high-altitude forest path offers a charm distinct from ordinary forest trails. The open area encountered afterward bears traces of coal mining, allowing visitors to sense the history of the former Untan Godo Trail. Below the open area stretches a broadleaf forest covered in beautifully colored autumn foliage.

◇The High1 Sky Forest Trail Trekking Festival offers a variety of activities before and after trekking. Participants prepare with warm-up exercises before trekking at the 15th High1 Sky Forest Trail Trekking Festival

The High1 Sky Forest Trail Trekking Festival aims to make trekking and trail running enjoyable and safe. To that end, organizers plan to deploy emergency medical responders, ambulances, and staff along the courses to ensure smooth operations and minimize participants’ inconvenience. Although it is early October, the morning and evening air in Jeongseon County is more than simply cool. Snacks and a variety of activities will be prepared. Participants need only bring an outer layer to keep their bodies and minds warm after completing the course, and they can look forward to enjoying an autumn trip in Jeongseon County, Gangwon Province that exceeds expectations.

Kim Se-hyeong, The Sportschosun reporter fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.