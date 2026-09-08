"Targeting University Students"—Experiential, Support and ESG Marketing Expands Across Campuses

Marketing campaigns targeting university students are in full swing as campus festivals and the start of the academic term approach. Companies are expanding their presence on campuses through various initiatives, including experiential events that reflect students’ daily lives and interests, as well as support campaigns and volunteer activities, rather than simply promoting their products.

◇TEAZEN’s support event for university student dance crews. Photo provided by TEAZEN

Health beverage company TEAZEN is holding an event to support university student dance crews as they sweat through preparations for their performances ahead of the university festival season.

The event was organized to provide TEAZEN Kombucha Ion to university student dance crews devoted to rehearsing for university festival performances and to support the dancers’ passion and memorable moments. TEAZEN Kombucha Ion is a daily hydration solution made with minerals from Jeju Province volcanic seawater. The powdered electrolyte product allows users to conveniently replenish fluids and electrolytes in their daily lives.

TEAZEN will accept applications from university student dance crews through its official Instagram account until September 11 and select 10 teams in total. Every member of each selected crew will receive a TEAZEN Kombucha Ion 10-stick pack. The selected crews will take part in a mission to photograph and verify themselves with Kombucha Ion in places such as rehearsal rooms or on stage. They may participate in any format, such as enjoying the product with their teammates after practice or posing with it on stage. Every team that completes the mission will receive an additional TEAZEN Kombucha Ion 10-stick pack. Outstanding crews will also be selected, with delivery vouchers worth 200,000 won for a team dinner awarded to the first-place team and vouchers worth 100,000 won each awarded to the second- and third-place teams.

◇Namyang Dairy Products’ Take Fit Breadmill protein shake. Photo provided by Namyang Dairy Products

Namyang Dairy Products is holding a Take Fit Breadmill experience event for university students. Take Fit Breadmill is a protein shake containing up to 24 grams of protein, designed to be enjoyed conveniently on a busy commute to campus or before and after class. To participate, applicants must follow Namyang Dairy Products’ official Instagram account by the 8th and leave a comment naming the Breadmill flavor they would recommend to university students and explaining why. Ten winners will be selected by lottery to receive a Take Fit Breadmill starter pack featuring a variety of flavors. The winners will be announced on the 15th.

Chicken franchise Mexicana Chicken has launched the second cohort of MexiCrew for the September start-of-term season. MexiCrew’s second cohort is an industry-academia collaborative volunteer group for Generation MZ university students, operated under the guidance of Professor Kwon Hyun-sang of the Advertising Creative Department at Dong-Ah Institute of Media and Arts. Members of the second cohort will carry out a range of community service activities, including helping farmers, caring for abandoned dogs, environmental protection campaigns and plogging, and volunteering at local welfare centers. In particular, they plan to put the company’s ESG management values into practice in the field, drawing on university students’ fresh perspectives and ideas. Members of the first MexiCrew cohort previously engaged in various activities, including supporting Navy personnel stationed on Soijakdo, an island on the western front, and volunteering to maintain rainwater drains.

An industry official said, "Recently, university student marketing in the food and beverage industry has been shifting beyond simply promoting products toward providing diverse brand experiences that reflect students’ actual lives and interests. Companies are continuing efforts to communicate naturally in areas that interest university students, such as health and exercise, culture and hobbies, and social values, while expanding those experiences through social media content and volunteer activities to build long-term relationships with young consumers."

Sohyung Kim, reporter compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.