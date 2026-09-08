The Global Premium Athleisure Market Is Growing, as Alo Yoga and Vuori Challenge lululemon

◇lululemon’s yoga campaign event, “Space to Feel.” Photo provided by lululemon

As more people take part in sports such as running and yoga, demand is rising for athleisure apparel that can be worn not only for exercise but also as everyday clothing.

According to market research firm Fortune Business Insights, the global athleisure market is projected to grow at an average annual rate of 9.7%, from $368.61 billion in 2025 to $844.77 billion in 2034. The South Korean market is also expanding rapidly, at an average annual rate of 11%. Future Market Insights estimated that the domestic athleisure market grew from approximately 400 billion won in 2015 to 1.057 trillion won last year, and is expected to reach about 10 trillion won by 2034. The market’s growth has been driven by the wellness trend and the expansion of product categories beyond leggings into running wear, tennis apparel, golf wear, and workleisure—athleisure clothing for the office—giving consumers more choices.

In South Korea, homegrown brands XEXYMIX and Andar are emphasizing mass appeal and category expansion, while competition among global premium brands is also intensifying. As lululemon, known as the “Chanel of yoga wear” and founded in Vancouver, Canada, has lost momentum, California-based Alo Yoga and Vuori are creating a new wave by actively targeting consumers in their 20s and 30s as well as men.

◇lululemon ambassador and dancer Lip J. Photo provided by lululemon

◇Amotti, ambassador for lululemon’s “Together We Grow” campaign. Photo provided by lululemon

Lululemon, the “1998-born dinosaur,” has embarked on a renewal effort in response to slowing growth and intensifying competition in the U.S. market. Former CEO Calvin McDonald stepped down in January, and Heidi O’Neill, formerly of Nike, will take over as CEO on September 8 local time. Global sales rose 4.9% year on year to $11.126 billion last year, but the growth rate fell sharply from 18.6% in 2023 and 10.1% in 2024. Its market capitalization, which stood at about $61.9 billion at the end of 2023, had fallen to around $11.1 billion based on the Nasdaq closing price on September 4. In particular, the stock plunged 17.38% in a single day on September 4, immediately after the company announced on September 3 that second-quarter sales had declined 4%. It briefly reached $100.61, a level last seen in 2018.

◇The recently renovated lululemon Cheongdam Store. Photo provided by lululemon

Lululemon had 825 stores worldwide as of August 2, 2026, with the largest number—380—in the United States. In South Korea, where the brand is marking its 10th anniversary this year, it operated a total of 26 stores as of September 2026.

Its domestic performance continues to grow. According to the Financial Supervisory Service’s electronic disclosure system, lululemon’s sales in the latest fiscal year—from February 1, 2025, to January 31, 2026—reached 219.6 billion won, up 40.2% from 156.7 billion won the previous year. It ranked third in South Korea, behind Andar at 298.7 billion won and XEXYMIX at 274.1 billion won. Although expenses increased due to marketing investments aimed at responding to intensified competition following Alo Yoga’s direct entry into the Korean market, its operating profit margin improved from 4.1% to 5.2% on the back of sales growth.

The company is also expanding its categories and customer base. On the 31st of last month, it renovated its first domestic store, the Cheongdam Store, as a “community hub.” In addition to yoga, training, and running, it has expanded its product range to include golf, tennis, daily wear, and footwear. The brand appears particularly focused on strengthening its menswear business. Examples include the men’s-only floor at the Cheongdam Store and a recent men’s-only pop-up store at Shinsegae Department Store Gangnam Branch. Its ambassadors have also broadened to include CrossFit athletes Amotti and Choi Seung Yeon, dancer Lip J, golfer Min Woo Lee, F1 driver Lewis Hamilton, and tennis player Frances Tiafoe.

◇Alo Yoga’s “Alo” store, which recently opened at Hyundai Department Store Mokdong Branch. The name Alo is derived from the first letters of Air, Land, and Ocean. Photo provided by Hyundai Department Store

Launched in 2007, Alo Yoga has pursued a “Studio to Street” strategy, using celebrities and influencers to expand activewear into a fashion brand. By showcasing outfits worn by Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, Hailey Bieber, and Taylor Swift through social media and paparazzi photos, it has built a premium image as the “Hermès of yoga wear.” BTS member Jin and BLACKPINK’s Jisoo are also serving as global ambassadors. The brand is regarded as having established itself as a “luxury lifestyle brand,” particularly among social media-conscious women in their 20s and 30s.

Alo Yoga, a privately held company, is known to generate global annual sales of approximately $1 billion to $1.2 billion across its online and offline channels. Its corporate value was estimated at about $10 billion in 2023. After opening its first flagship store in Beverly Hills, California, in 2017, the company aggressively expanded its retail network and operated approximately 170 stores worldwide as of 2026. It is expanding from its base of more than 60 stores in the United States into South Korea, the United Kingdom, France, China, and Canada. In South Korea, it operates six locations, including Alo Yoga’s Dosan flagship store—the first flagship store in Asia, opened in July last year—its directly operated Hannam store, Lotte Department Store’s Main and Jamsil branches, The Hyundai Seoul, and Hyundai Department Store Mokdong Branch. Sales at its department-store locations are reportedly above 1 billion won per month, while the Dosan store generated 7.4 billion won in its first month, the highest performance among all of its stores worldwide.

◇Vuori’s pop-up store held in Seongsu-dong last month. Photo provided by Shinsegae International

◇Vuori’s pop-up store held in Seongsu-dong last month. Photo provided by Shinsegae International

◇Vuori. Photo provided by Shinsegae International

Vuori began when Joe Kudla, a former accountant and model, opened its first flagship store in Encinitas, north of San Diego, in 2016. It targeted men’s activewear that could also be worn as everyday clothing, a segment underserved in the existing premium market, earning it the nickname “lululemon for men.” The company grew after launching its women’s line in 2018. Its corporate value was estimated at $5.5 billion in 2024, and it is reportedly expanding its global store network to more than 100 locations in the first half of this year while pursuing an IPO. In South Korea, where Shinsegae International handles distribution, it operates five stores in department stores and mixed-use shopping malls. It also opened a pop-up store in Seongsu-dong last month.

A Shinsegae International representative said, “Our customer base is expanding as DreamKnit, a material developed in-house, spreads by word of mouth. Women account for 60% of our sales in South Korea and men for 40%, so we have more female customers.”

Industry officials view the emergence of new premium brands such as Alo Yoga and Vuori as evidence of the athleisure market’s growth potential, while also seeing it as a factor that will further intensify competition. “Lululemon remains at the top of the wish list for newcomers to the category, but most customers seeking Alo and Vuori have already experienced lululemon,” a department-store industry official said. “Demand is growing among consumers who buy other brands to seek new experiences.”

“Unlike the slowdown in South Korea’s fashion market, athleisure continues to show solid growth,” a fashion industry official said. “As high-priced athleisure brands have expanded their product ranges into everyday clothing, their versatility has increased, reducing the purchasing burden on consumers.”

Reporter Kim So-hyung compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.