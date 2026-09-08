Retinal Detachment May Be an Emergency Warning, Not a Sign of Aging

What should you do if, after waking up in the morning, it looks as though a black curtain has descended over one side of your vision, or if you suddenly see many more specks resembling flies floating before your eyes? Most people assume the symptoms will improve after a few days and ignore them. However, these may be early signs of retinal detachment rather than simple effects of aging, so they require careful attention.

If the eye is compared to a camera, the retina is like the film or image sensor. It is a vital neural tissue that receives light and transmits the information to the brain, allowing us to see objects, and it is attached as a thin layer to the inner wall of the eye. Retinal detachment is a condition in which the retina separates from its normal position. Just as wallpaper lifts when water seeps behind it, the retina detaches when fluid seeps beneath it. Once the retina separates, its supply of oxygen and nutrients is cut off. If treatment is delayed, retinal function can be damaged, potentially causing a significant loss of vision.

Retinal detachment is classified into three types according to its cause.

The most common type is rhegmatogenous retinal detachment. It occurs when a small hole or tear develops in the retina, allowing fluid inside the eye to pass through the opening.

The second type is tractional retinal detachment, which develops when fibrous tissue pulls the retina inward, as can occur with diabetic retinopathy. The third is exudative retinal detachment, in which fluid accumulates beneath the retina because of inflammation or a tumor, even though there is no retinal hole. Because the causes differ, it is important to identify the type through accurate testing and provide the appropriate treatment.

Many people regard retinal detachment as a condition that affects only older adults, but that is not accurate.

People with high myopia can develop retinal detachment even at a young age. Inside the eye is a transparent, jelly-like substance called the vitreous. In youth, it supports the retina securely, but with age it gradually becomes more liquid and contracts. During this process, the vitreous separates from the retina. If the retina is weak or there are areas where it is firmly attached to the vitreous, the retina may be pulled along with it, creating a small tear. When fluid enters through the tear, it can lead to the rhegmatogenous retinal detachment described above.

The reason this process occurs more easily in people with high myopia is related to the structure of the eye.

High myopia does not simply mean having a strong eyeglass prescription. In most cases, it means that the eye itself has become longer than normal. Just as stretching a balloon makes its surface thinner, an elongated eye can cause the retina to become thinner and weaker. In addition, changes in the vitreous often begin earlier than normal, making the thinned retina more vulnerable to traction. Therefore, people with high myopia should undergo regular retinal examinations, regardless of age, to check the condition of the peripheral retina.

Several other factors can also increase the risk of retinal detachment. These include natural age-related changes in the vitreous, a history of eye surgery—including cataract surgery—eye trauma, a previous retinal detachment in the other eye, and a family history of the condition. However, having these risk factors does not necessarily mean that retinal detachment will occur. More important is recognizing the risks and seeking medical attention immediately when early symptoms appear. Expert advice: Song Yong-yeon, director of the Retina Center at Jeonju Onnuri Eye Clinic.

Song Yong-yeon, director of the Retina Center at Jeonju Onnuri Eye Clinic

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.